Tennessee Department of Correction holds Rapid Hire Event in Dyersburg

Dyersburg, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Correction is hosting a Rapid Hire Event on March 14 and 15 at the McIver’s Grant Public Library in Dyersburg for those interested in beginning a career as a correctional officer at the Northwest Correctional Complex.

Qualified applicants can complete their interview and pre-employment requirements on-site at the event and may receive a conditional job offer the same day. Salaries for correctional officers begin at $51,204, with tiered increases bringing them to a salary of $60,720 after 18 months. New correctional officers also receive a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

All state employees receive health, life, vision, and dental insurance, retirement plans, paid time off, and college tuition assistance. Additionally, new correctional officers receive six weeks of paid training at the Tennessee Correction Academy as they go through Basic Correctional Officer Training (BCOT). During BCOT, officers receive hands-on training in both a facility and classroom setting to ensure they are equipped with the knowledge and skills required for the position.

What: Rapid Hire Event for the Northwest Correctional Complex

When: Friday, March 14 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. & Saturday, March 15 from 9 a.m. – noon

Where: McIver’s Grant Public Library, 410 W. Court St. Dyersburg, TN 38024