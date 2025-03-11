MoonPay Launches 'MoonPay Balance' in the U.S.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading global cryptocurrency payments platform, is excited to announce the launch of 'MoonPay Balance' for U.S. users. Initially introduced to European customers in November, this feature allows users to deposit funds into their MoonPay accounts, enabling instant, zero-fee cryptocurrency purchases.

KEY FEATURES:

Zero Fees: Enjoy zero MoonPay fees on all transactions made with MoonPay Balance, including withdrawals.

Instant Transactions: Experience lightning-fast transaction speeds with minimal wait times.

High Approval Rates: Benefit from near-perfect success rates, eliminating delays and failed transactions. ​

Flexible Payment Options: Top up using a range of payment methods, including ACH transfer, PayPal, and Venmo.

HOW IT WORKS:

Top Up: Fund your balance with your preferred payment method.​

Buy Crypto: Once cleared, use your balance to instantly purchase from over 60 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.

Withdraw Funds: Withdraw to your bank account or supported payment method at any time.

Users can also sell crypto back into their MoonPay Balance, making it easy to make later purchases or withdraw when it suits them.

By introducing MoonPay Balance to the decentralized ecosystem, MoonPay offers a seamless way to transact, combining the ease of use found in centralized exchanges with the control and security of decentralized platforms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.