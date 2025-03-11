Contractor Disputes Surge in Florida: Wyman Legal Solutions Stands with Homeowners

Wyman Legal Solutions

Florida Sees 25% Rise in Contractor Disputes as Wyman Legal Solutions Advocates for Homeowners

FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wyman Legal Solutions Helps Homeowners Fight Back Against Bad Contractors as Disputes Surge in FloridaLegal Cases Against Contractors Increased 25% in 2024 as Homeowners Seek Legal Remedies for Unfinished RenovationsHomeowners across Florida are facing an increasing number of contractor-related disputes, with legal claims rising over unfinished work, contract breaches, and poor craftsmanship. Reports from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation show that homeowner complaints against contractors have more than doubled in recent years.Wyman Legal Solutions, a Florida-based construction law firm, saw a 25% increase in cases in 2024 as more homeowners sought legal help after contractors abandoned projects, failed to meet contract terms, or delivered subpar work."Too many homeowners start a renovation with high expectations, only to end up with abandoned projects, unexpected costs, or subpar work," said Andy Wyman, attorney at Wyman Legal Solutions. "By the time they call us, they’re already in crisis. Our job is to help them fight back and get the resolution they deserve."Legal Options for Homeowners in Contractor DisputesHomeowners who find themselves in disputes with contractors may have legal remedies, including:• Demand letters: A formal legal request requiring the contractor to fix the problem or provide a refund.• Breach-of-contract claims: Holding contractors accountable for failing to complete work as promised.• Mechanic’s lien disputes: Protecting homeowners from unfair liens placed on their property.• Litigation or negotiation: Resolving disputes when a contractor refuses to comply."Many homeowners don’t realize they have legal rights when a contractor fails to perform," Wyman said. "Even if they feel powerless, there are legal steps they can take to recover losses and move forward."Why Are Homeowner-Contractor Disputes on the Rise?Legal experts cite several key factors behind the rise in contractor lawsuits in Florida:• Material and labor shortages: Supply chain disruptions are causing delays, leading to unfinished work and cost overruns.• Rising costs and budget disputes: Homeowners sign contracts before price hikes, only to be hit with unexpected change orders.• Unlicensed or uninsured contractors: Fraudulent contractors take deposits and disappear.• Vague contracts: Poorly written agreements lead to disputes over project scope, deadlines, and payments.Regulatory Reports Confirm the Trend• Florida contractor complaints have more than doubled since 2021 (DBPR Annual Report, 2023).• Seventy-six percent of all U.S. homeowner insurance lawsuits originated in Florida, (Florida OIR, 2022).• Storm-related contractor fraud cases surged after Hurricane Ian, with the Florida attorney general’s office receiving more than 100 complaints about a single contractor (Florida Attorney General Investigation, 2023).• Wyman Legal Solutions recorded a 25% increase in contractor dispute cases in 2024, reflecting the growing trend of legal conflicts (Wyman Legal Solutions case data, 2024)."We’re seeing more cases where homeowners are left with half-finished projects, faulty workmanship, or unexpected liens on their properties," Wyman said. "Without legal protection, homeowners can find themselves trapped in costly, drawn-out disputes."About Wyman Legal SolutionsWyman Legal Solutions is a Florida-based law firm specializing in construction law and contractor disputes. With more than 26 years of experience, Andy Wyman helps homeowners navigate legal conflicts, recover damages, and protect their rights when home renovation projects go wrong. Homeowners experiencing contractor disputes can call (561) 361-8700 or visit WymanLegalSolutions.com.Media Contact: Laura Kerbyson, Director of Marketing, Wyman Legal SolutionsPhone: (561) 361-8700Email: Laura@WymanLegalSolutions.comMore from Wyman Legal Solutions:

