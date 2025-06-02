Wyman Legal Solutions Launches Florida Renovation Budget Planner

Try the Free Renovation Budget Planner from Wyman Legal Solutions – your first step to a successful Florida home renovation. Explore project types in the Wyman Legal Solutions Renovation Budget Planner, designed to guide Florida homeowners through budgeting for home improvements. Homeowners can choose their Florida region and quality level to generate tailored budget estimates with the Renovation Budget Planner by Wyman Legal Solutions.

At Wyman Legal Solutions, we see too many homeowners trapped in renovations that spiral beyond their budget,” said Andy Wyman, Esq. “This planner gives them clarity before they sign a contract.” — Andy Wyman, Esq.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New software helps homeowners plan smarter and avoid costly mistakesWyman Legal Solutions, a Florida-based law firm focused on construction law, has launched a new Renovation Budget Planner designed to help homeowners estimate project costs before starting their renovation.Available now at https://renovate.wymanlegalsolutions1.com/planner2 , the tool helps Florida residents calculate realistic renovation budgets based on their home's size, region, area being renovated, and desired finishes.“At Wyman Legal Solutions, we see too many homeowners trapped in renovations that spiral beyond their budget,” said Andy Wyman, Esq., founder and principal attorney. “This planner gives them clarity before they ever sign a contract.”The planner not only delivers an estimated budget range — it also suggests how much contingency should be included to account for unexpected costs, a common source of stress and disputes during renovations.After completing the tool, users are invited to sign up to receive a downloadable Renovation Budget Spreadsheet Template to track quotes, invoices, and total project costs.The planner supports the firm’s broader mission of helping Florida homeowners prevent renovation nightmares — from contract review to resolving contractor disputes. Wyman Legal Solutions serves clients across the state.Wyman Legal Solutions is committed to empowering Florida homeowners with practical, easy-to-use resources that help prevent renovation disasters. In addition to our Renovation Budget Planner, we offer a full suite of interactive tools designed to guide homeowners through every stage of the renovation process—from contractor vetting and contract reviews to risk assessments and lien protection. To learn more or try the tool, visit: https://renovate.wymanlegalsolutions1.com/planner2 . For access to all of our interactive tools for homeowners, visit: https://wymanlegalsolutions.com /interactive/ About Wyman Legal SolutionsWyman Legal Solutions is a Florida law firm dedicated to helping homeowners and contractors resolve disputes and avoid costly renovation mistakes. Led by Andy Wyman, Esq., the firm has over 26 years of experience in construction law and serves clients statewide.It was named to the Law Firm 500 list of Fastest Growing Law Firms in the U.S. for a third year in a row. The firm is ranked as the 103rd fastest growing firm in the U.S.Andy Wyman, Esq. has been nominated as the 2025 Consumer Protection Lawyer of the Year for the Florida Bar.Media Contact:Laura KerbysonDirector of MarketingWyman Legal Solutions(561) 584-6607laura@wymanlegalsolutions.com

