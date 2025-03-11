Zino Zaccagnini Inc. Welcomes Jason Ray as Chief Marketing Officer

Zino Zaccagnini Inc. is a globally recognized luxury apparel brand Jason Ray Zino Zaccagnini Inc's Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zino Zaccagnini Inc ., a renowned international luxury apparel brand, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jason Ray as the Chief Marketing Officer. With over two decades of expertise in the apparel industry, Jason brings a wealth of experience and innovation to the Zino Zaccagnini team.Having successfully owned and led two distinct apparel brands, Jason Ray has proven himself as a visionary in the industry. His strategic mindset and creative approach have consistently set trends and elevated brands to new heights. Zino Zaccagnini Inc. eagerly anticipates the infusion of Jason's dynamic energy and groundbreaking strategies into the marketing department."We are delighted to welcome Jason Ray to our leadership team as the Chief Marketing Officer. With his extensive background and forward-thinking strategies, we are confident that Jason will play a pivotal role in propelling Zino Zaccagnini Inc. to new milestones in the world of luxury apparel," said Lorenzino Zaccagnini, CEO at Zino Zaccagnini Inc.Jason's ability to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of fashion aligns seamlessly with Zino Zaccagnini’s commitment to delivering unparalleled elegance and style. As Chief Marketing Officer, Jason will spearhead initiatives to enhance the brand's global presence and captivate audiences with innovative campaigns."I am honored to join Zino Zaccagnini Inc. – a brand synonymous with sophistication and quality. I look forward to contributing to the brand's legacy by introducing distinctive marketing strategies that resonate with our discerning audience," said Jason Ray.Zino Zaccagnini Inc. is confident that Jason Ray's leadership will further elevate the brand's position as a trailblazer in the luxury apparel industry. The entire team is excited to embark on this new chapter with Jason at the helm of marketing endeavors.About Zino Zaccagnini Inc.Zino Zaccagnini Inc. is a globally recognized luxury apparel brand known for its timeless elegance, superior craftsmanship, and innovative designs. With a legacy of excellence, the brand continues to redefine sophistication in the fashion industry, catering to a discerning clientele worldwide.

