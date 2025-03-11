'Villages' by Robert Inman Slated for April Release

"Villages" by Robert Inman Novelist Robert Inman, author of "Villages"

Livingston Press will release "Villages" on April 2, 2025

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Livingston Press announces the upcoming release of Villages by Robert Inman . Villages will be published in trade paper (ISBN: 978-1-60489-388-5, 195 pages, $19.95) and eBook ($9.95) editions and available where fine books are sold on April 2, 2025.Acclaimed novelist Robert Inman delivers an extraordinary—and extraordinarily moving—tale of hope, courage, and healing in his latest novel, Villages. Villages introduces protagonist Jonas Boulware, a young veteran who returns from war wounded in body and spirit.About Villages: 21-year-old Jonas Boulware has come home to Copernicus, his small southern hometown, after serving as a medic in the Middle East, where he was severely wounded performing an act of heroism. As his body heals, Jonas keeps memories of the trauma at bay. He doesn’t remember and doesn’t intend to. Now Jonas is home, trying to figure out who he has become and how he can deal with it. But trauma assails him in Copernicus, too: an abusive father and a mother who bears the burden of a long-ago family scandal. He renews friendships—a high school classmate, a physician and mentor, and the owner of the golf course where he sought solace in his youth.An instinctual caregiver, Jonas takes in, and subsequently falls in love with, a down-on-her-luck young folksinger named Lyric. He tries to rescue a teenaged boy from his squalid, dangerous home life. But bits and pieces of his wartime trauma intrude in nightmares and flashbacks—until Jonas admits that he suffers from PTSD and must come to grips with it to survive. With help from friends and an unorthodox counselor, Jonas takes steps toward facing his past and moving into his profoundly altered present and future and in doing so, uncovers secrets from his past that cast a fresh and hopeful light on his new normal.Villages has garnered high advance praise:“’To see a world in a grain of sand.’ What William Blake expressed in poetry, Robert Inman captures in prose in his exquisite new novel, Villages. Twenty-one year old Jonas Boulware is in a world of hurt—physically, emotionally, psychologically—when he reluctantly returns to his small southern town from deployment in the Middle East. He finds his hometown is no escape from the pain he’s trying to blot out, but by facing the passions of his past and present, Jonas begins to see a world of possibilities and a path toward healing.”—Bill Whitaker, CBS News 60 Minutes"Robert Inman is a master novelist. With lucid prose, Inman details the journey of a young man suffering from PTSD. Villages is a page-turner with surprising plot twists. Robert Inman is a captivating storyteller.”—Jeffrey K. Smith M.D., Psychiatrist and author of The Loyalist“Villages is a quintessential American story. Can you go home again? Can you start over? Jonas Boulware is a wounded vet, suffering from PTSD, old at the age of twenty-one. Inman deftly pulls us into his healing process, revealing to the reader what Jonas has to discover for himself...that his wounds began long before he went to war.”—Larry Baker, author of Harry and Sue“This is not just a compelling book but one with acute insights into the human condition. A must-read.”—Ralph Keyes, author of The Courage To WriteAn unforgettable story of love, bravery, and hope, Villages sheds light on the serious, painful, often deadly issue of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Informed by Inman’s research in speaking with former combat veterans who told of lingering mental and emotional problems and of the lack of treatment and support available from the Veterans Administration, Villages is a gripping novel that reads like non-fiction. With rich character development, masterful plotting, and a seamless storyline, Villages is a tale destined to stay with readers long after the final page is turned.Alabama native Robert Inman is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of The University of Alabama with a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing. He is the author of six novels, six motion pictures for television, and eight published stage plays.He began his writing career at his hometown weekly newspaper in high school and continued it through 30 years as a television journalist and newspaper columnist. Visit Robert Inman online at: www.robert-inman.com The University of West Alabama’s Livingston Press ( www.livingstonpress.uwa.edu ) is an independent press focused on offbeat and Southern literature. Founded in 1983, Livingston Press publishes eight to ten new works each year and boasts a catalog of over 250 titles.

