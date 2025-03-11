Weapon Night Sight Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenue That Will Boost Overall Industry Growth by 2031

The weapon night sight market was valued at $1.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Weapon Night Sight Market ," The weapon night sight market was valued at $1.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.North America is expected to dominate the global weapon night sight market. North America is projected to witness an increase in the adoption of weapon night sight by the defense agencies, owing to multiple military modernization and enhancement programs underway in the North America. In January 2019, EOTech, a division of L3Harris Technologies, Inc., signed a $ 26.3 million five-year contract with the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), to provide the US military with state-of-the-art holographic sights and optics with G33 clip magnifier.📚 𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17390 Tank utilizes weapon night sights for round-the-clock observation of terrain. In addition, vehicle-mounted weapon night sights are designed for viewing the field of combat in any weather conditions for the purpose of surveillance, detection and classification of stationery and moving targets.The global weapon night sight market is experiencing growth due to upsurge in military spending, and government initiatives to protect nation from cross border disputes. However, high cost of weapon night sight devices is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, defense modernization is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.Key Findings Of The StudyBy type, the vehicle-mounted weapon night sight segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By platform, the ground-based segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By technology, the imaging intensifier segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17390 Key players operating in the global weapon night sight market include BAE Systems PlcElbit Systems LtdExcelitas TechnologiesL3Harris TechnologiesLeonardo S.P.AOptix CORaytheon Technologies CorporationRheinmetall AGRolta India LimitedTeledyne Flir LLCThales GroupThomasnet𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-camera-market-A11099 𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/narcotics-scanner-market 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-window-frame-market-A31492

