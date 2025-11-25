At 9.2% CAGR Pea Protein Market Estimated to Reach $227.1 Million by 2032

Pea Protein Market

High nutritional profile of pea proteins, high demand for plant-based proteins from vegan population, and consistent growth of the food & beverages industry.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global pea protein industry was generated $94.6 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $227.1 million by 2032, registering with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032.Pea protein has garnered a lot of attention in the recent years. Pea protein is a good vegan substitute for animal proteins in sports nutrition products. It can be used to enhance the quality and browning of baked products made without gluten as well as the texture of processed fish and meat products.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4727 The growth of the global pea protein market is driven by the high nutritional profile of pea proteins, high demand for plant-based proteins from vegan population, and consistent growth of the food & beverages industry. However, increase in market penetration of other proteins, formulation challenges in pea protein products, and low consumer awareness about pea protein-based products hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, surge in demand for pea protein-based sports nutrition & weight management products and pea proteins as alternative protein source for pet food is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the pea protein market during the forecast period.Huge varieties of pea protein are expected to boost the market growth in the foreseeable future. Moreover, incorporation of more nutritional values to the pea protein, as well as innovative pea protein is likely to promote sustainability in the market growth in the upcoming years.Pea protein, which has all nine essential amino acids, has many health advantages, including helping people lose weight, improving blood flow & calcium absorption, maintaining lean muscle, speeding up metabolism, and controlling blood sugar. Branch chain amino acids (BCAAs), which the body cannot generate, make up around 20% of the amino acids in pea protein. BCAAs are excellent for growing muscle since they make up more than 35% of muscle mass and promote protein synthesis. A crucial component of muscle growth is arginine (L-arginine), another essential amino acid. In addition, it aids in minimizing muscle breakdown following demanding workouts. The adoption of pea protein-based sports nutrition & weight management products has been propelled by trends, including rise in demand for organic-based foods & better & premium food options, which in turn, is predicted to present potential global pea protein market growth possibilities.Buy This Research Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pea-protein-market/purchase-options Pea protein is easily digested and includes amino acids that are crucial for good bodily function. In addition, it is a great source of lysine and iron, two nutrients that boost immune system function and muscular building. Therefore, these nutritional qualities are likely to satisfy pet owners' demand for a healthy food option. To avoid illnesses and prevent nutrition deficiencies, the majority of domestic animal owners make sure that their animals are fed on nutritional food. As a result, most pet feed producers are concentrating on producing pet meals using pea protein as a main ingredient, which is helping the industry expand.However, the usage of plant proteins in food items is anticipated to grow significantly in the next years as a way to satisfy the global demand for affordable sources of protein. When selecting protein supplements, consumers are becoming more selective. In addition, they look for sources of protein that are secure, complete, and sustainable. Since pea protein is nongenetically modified (non-GMO), gluten-free, nourishing, and exhibits low allergenicity, it satisfies these requirements. Leading businesses, research institutions, and organizations are having trouble formulating pea protein products with appealing flavors. Manufacturers are constantly working on R&D projects to create novel pea protein goods that taste just like traditional products and don't have any weird flavors, colors, or textures. Incorporating pea protein faces significant difficulties due to its inherent sensitivity to various stresses during product manufacturing, high rate of physical & chemical degradation during long-term storage, and enhanced aggregation or viscosity at high protein concentrations. Other applications include dairy alternatives, dietary supplements, meat products, bakery & confectionery, gluten-free products, and others. The market's expansion is hampered by the significant time and money needed to overcome these obstacles.The pea protein market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application, and region. By type, it is classified into pea protein isolate, pea protein concentrate, and textured pea protein. Depending on form, it is categorized as dry and liquid. By application, it is segmented into dietary supplement, bakery & confectionery goods, meat products & alternative, beverages, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4727 North America to maintain its dominance by 2031Based on region North America dominated the market in 2022, garnering more than one-third of the Pea Protein market share , owing to the well-established food & beverages sector and growth in concerns about animal products & proteins. Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period as the demand for healthy and multifunctional pea protein has been increasing significantly by consumers.Leading Market Players: -Burcon Nutrascience Corporation.A&B Ingredients, Inc.Roquette Freres S.A.CosucraGlanbia PLCThe Green Labs, LLC.Axiom Foods, Inc.PurisYantai Shuangta Food Co., Ltd.GEMEF IndustriesTrending Reports:Protein Supplement Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protein-supplement-market Protein Alternatives Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protein-alternatives-market-A10972 Vegan Protein Powder market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vegan-protein-powder-market-A16896

