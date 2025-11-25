IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market Expected to Reach $33.1 Billion by 2031

The IGBT and super junction MOSFET market was valued at $11.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $33.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.4%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market share is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to an increase in demand for high energy efficiency solutions paired with a rise in demand for electric vehicles across emerging economies, especially in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA region, which is expected to drive the IGBT and super junction MOSFET market growth.Get a Sample PDF Report to understand our report before you purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31667 An insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) is a three-terminal power semiconductor device primarily used in electronic switches and has evolved over time to combine high efficiency and quick switching. Four alternating layers make up its structure, which is managed by a metal-oxide-semiconductor (MOS) gate mechanism. Further, a super junction MOSFET structure is an advanced structure in which multiple vertical pn junctions are arranged, as a result of which achieves low ON-resistance RDS(ON) and reduced gate charge Qg while retaining a high voltage.The growth of the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market size is majorly driven by increased dependence on electrical equipment and machinery coupled with the aggrandized need for high-voltage operating devices. Moreover, an increase in emphasis on power saving is expected to drive market growth. However, limited operations and the high overall cost is acting as prime restraint of the global market. On the contrary, the rise in government initiatives to establish HVDC and smart grids is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the IGBT and super junction MOSFET industry during the forecast period.According to IGBT and super junction MOSFET market analysis, the IGBT segment was the highest contributor to the IGBT and super junction MOSFET market trends n 2021. The industrial and consumer electronics segments collectively accounted for around 33.9% market share in 2021. The surge in government initiatives to boost the growth of smart grid solutions globally has led to the growth of the IGBT segment; thereby, enhancing the IGBT and super junction MOSFET market growth.Make a Direct Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b85ceaa9ee330186c829053a578a0fa0 The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of MOSFET solutions. The decline in growth in manufacturing solutions has significantly impacted the demand for IGBT and super junction MOSFET solutions during the pandemic. Further, the lack of availability of a professional workforce due to the partial and complete lockdown implemented by governments across the globe has restrained the growth of the IGBT and super junction MOSFET market during the pandemic. However, the rise in demand for IGBT transistors, Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors, and mosfet transistor solutions has led to the growth of IGBT and super junction MOSFET solutions and is expected to drive the growth of the IGBT and super junction MOSFET market post-pandemic.Region-wise, Asia-Pacific holds a significant global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market share, owing to the presence of prime players in this region. Further, China holds a dominating position in IGBT and super junction MOSFET market, owing to a rise in investment by prime players and government agencies to develop next-generation IGBT and super junction MOSFET solutions.To Ask About Report Availability or Customization, Click Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31667 KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYIn 2021, the IGBT segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.The electric vehicle segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021.The industrial robotics and electric vehicle segments collectively accounted for around 42.9% market share in 2021.Asia-Pacific acquired a major share in IGBT and super junction MOSFET market with an industry share of 12.5% in 2021.The key players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Toshiba Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Renesas Electronics, NXP Semiconductors, Semikron International GmbH, IXYS Corporation. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration, partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the IGBT and super junction MOSFET market.

