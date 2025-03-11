Western Cape Government on smoke alarm initiative

The Western Cape Government’s smoke alarm initiative received another boost with recent handovers of 1316 smoke alarms for the Langeberg Municipality. To date, close to 30 000 alarms were procured by the Western Cape Government, sponsors and individual local governments. Of these, 19 525 alarms have so far been installed in informal townships and high fire risk neighbourhoods across the province.

“This initiative has much potential for further scaling up and I would like to see it being rolled out in all Western Cape municipalities,” said Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning during the Langeberg Municipality handover in Robertson today.

The smoke alarm initiative, developed by the Western Cape Fire and Rescue Services, was launched by Minister Bredell in 2016. The aim of the initiative was to prevent fire related injuries and deaths in high fire risk communities in the Western Cape. In collaboration with the Stellenbosch University’s Engineering Department, it was shown that the chances of surviving a fire may be much greater, and fire deaths and injuries reduced, if dwellings in informal settlement are fitted with smoke alarms.

According to Minister Bredell, the Western Cape has a unique set of circumstances which are compounding the risk of fatal fires in especially informal settlements. “In our informal settlements we have dwellings constructed of highly flammable materials, which are also built very close to one another. During our cold winter months people often use open fires for heating and during the windy and dry summer months candles and open stove flames add to the fire risk. Our research shows that people have less than 3 minutes from the start of a shack fire to the likelihood of serious burn injuries or fatalities. Because of the speed at which these fires develop and spread, our focus with the smoke alarms is for effective early detection that will save people in the first place, and property in the second place,” Minister Bredell explained.

Preliminary findings suggest that these alarms have been highly effective in the communities where they have been installed, with no known fatality from a house fire reported from the communities that have participated in the initiative to date.

“The smoke alarm initiative is about more than the actual alarms, as the installation process is accompanied by fire awareness and safety training in those communities. This ultimately contributes to fire safety behavioural change, helping to keep people safe,” Minister Bredell said.

