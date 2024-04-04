Pharma Talks by Viseven: A New Podcast Series Navigates the Content Maze in Life Sciences
Viseven is thrilled to announce the launch of "Pharma Talks: Navigating the Content Maze".
Our mission with Pharma Talks is to illuminate the path through the content maze in the pharma and life sciences industry”BRIDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, in the ever-evolving world of pharma and life sciences marketing, understanding and redefining content is not just necessary but pivotal for success. This is why Viseven is thrilled to announce the launch of "Pharma Talks: Navigating the Content Maze," a groundbreaking podcast series that explores the many intricacies of content in the pharma and life sciences sectors.
— Nataliya Andreychuk, co-founder and CEO of Viseven
Hosted by Nataliya Andreychuk, co-founder and CEO of Viseven, alongside industry veterans Jean-Francois Delas, Head of CSM Global at Viseven, and Prasant Vijayakumar, Head of Content Strategy and Enablement at Viseven, the series begins with an enlightening discussion on the critical role of content beyond entertainment—focusing on information that engages, informs, and inspires.
"Our mission with Pharma Talks is to illuminate the path through the content maze in the pharma and life sciences industry," states Nataliya Andreychuk. "Quality of content is paramount in an industry as dynamic and regulated as ours. It's time to redefine content to genuinely engage, inform, and inspire our target audience."
The debut episode explores the universe of content creation, highlighting the importance of data analytics in crafting messages that resonate on a personal level and stories that connect with HCPs and patients. "But we never ask the question of what content is for pharma and life sciences," remarks Prasant Vijayakumar. "A lot of times when we talk about content, we think of entertainment, but in pharma, it is all about information."
Jean-Francois Delas emphasizes the need for a paradigm shift in content creation and personalization. "We need to shift the very way of thinking when it comes to content and approach it in a very personalized way," says Delas.
Listeners will gain insights into the power of modular content in ensuring consistent, yet customizable communication across various platforms and the role of omnichannel marketing in creating a seamless, integrated customer experience.
"Pharma Talks: Navigating the Content Maze" is not just another life sciences marketing podcast; it is a journey into the future of pharma content. As we explore hot topics in upcoming episodes and welcome pharma leaders to share their insights, get ready to transform your perspective on what content can do for your company.
Join us in this exciting new series as we navigate the content maze together. Discover how leading professionals are utilizing insights and innovations to redefine the very essence of content in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry.
Viseven is a future-inspired global MarTech Services Provider for Pharma and Life Sciences industries with more than a decade of experience. Viseven offers innovative solutions for companies of different sizes and digital maturity levels by merging marketing and digital technology expertise with innovation and strategic capabilities. The company's solutions, products, and services are actively used by the TOP 100 Pharma and Life Sciences companies in more than 50 countries around the globe.
