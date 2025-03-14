MainTegrity stops data exfiltration in seconds

MainTegrity announces the first solution for IBM mainframes to instantly detect and freeze data exfiltration attacks, preventing irreversible data loss.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MainTegrity Inc., a leader in ransomware protection for IBM mainframes, announces the first integrated software solution for intercepting data theft, a common threat vector used by cyber criminals.

Data exfiltration is an insidious cyberattack. Once the data is stolen it can’t be retrieved, and no amount of backup will allow recovery. Until now, there has been no good way to detect, and halt, potentially malicious connections, which could result in a massive data breach. Often the first sign is when a previously unknown network location (IP address) attaches to a critical mainframe service. This is an open door for theft of sensitive data. By detecting such actions, MainTegrity’s Cyber Security Framework (CSF) can intercept the attack in seconds, and freeze the offending process, thereby eliminating extensive data exposure.

Through decades of use, mainframes continue to provide instantaneous access to large volumes of financial, health, and personal data for many large organizations. Powering industries such as banking, insurance, health care and government, mainframes are the workhorses of modern IT services.

Ransom attacks are now significant revenue generators for criminal organizations. The vast amount of data stored on mainframe computers have made them tempting targets for extortion attempts. Some attacks have caused billions of dollars in damage and have netted immense ransom payments for the perpetrators. The resulting disruption can cause widespread outages and affect the ability to transact everyday business.

Modern computing enables these attacks to unfold at incredible speed, far exceeding human ability to respond with precision. CSF reacts immediately, suspending only the malicious actors, while allowing beneficial processing to continue uninterrupted. With the attack stopped, seasoned cyber professionals can investigate and take corrective action with sufficient time to safely restore full operation. CSF can often prevent system outages altogether, or at least minimize damage that would otherwise occur.



About MainTegrity

MainTegrity Inc. is dedicated to safeguarding the critical IT infrastructure that powers the world’s most essential services. With nearly a decade of experience in mainframe security, MainTegrity continues to innovate, delivering advanced solutions that not only protect against emerging cyber threats but also ensure operational continuity for organizations. By prioritizing both security and resilience, MainTegrity helps businesses meet the highest standards of compliance and maintain trust in an increasingly digital world. For more information visit maintegrity.com.

