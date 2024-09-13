MainTegrity Extends Ransomware Protection for IBM Mainframes

MainTegrity CSF represents a significant step forward for many IBM customers.” — Mark Wilson, Technical Director of Vertali LLC

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an industry first, MainTegrity Cyber Security Framework (CSF) combines instantaneous detection of cyber threats with the unique ability to freeze cyber attackers in their tracks. This breakthrough to mainframe security eliminates the risk posed by slow human reaction times that often allow more damage to occur while responders decide on the best action to take.

Building on state-of-the-art ransomware avoidance, this patent-pending process provides a comprehensive detection and response solution. With seamless integration between MainTegrity FIM+® and Early Warning components, and real-time access to security tools from other leading vendors, CSF can create an end-to-end protective shield, as well as an automated recovery environment.

Cyber security standards, including DORA, NIST CSF V2, PCI DSS V4, and Zero-Trust, demand comprehensive solutions to tackle the escalating challenges of cyber resiliency. MainTegrity CSF meets these rigorous requirements, providing the robust and integrated approach necessary to address today’s complex cybersecurity threats.

Available exclusively for IBM mainframes, MainTegrity CSF safeguards this critical computing platform which underpins centralized IT services, worldwide. For industry sectors such as banking, insurance, health care, retail and government this uninterrupted service is essential.

Respected cyber security expert Mark Wilson, Technical Director of Vertali LLC, says “MainTegrity CSF represents a significant step forward for many IBM customers. After my experience with MainTegrity over the past several years, it is exactly the type of industry leadership I have come to expect.”

MainTegrity CSF also integrates with state-of-the-art immutable backups from Dell, IBM and Hitachi, to streamline recovery and reduce error-prone manual processes. By offering detailed insights into compromised components and providing automated data recovery assistance, the MainTegrity framework stands out as a superior solution for cyber resiliency needs.

MainTegrity has been active in mainframe security for nearly a decade, supporting mission-critical IBM z/OS systems around the world.

About MainTegrity:

MainTegrity Inc. is dedicated to safeguarding the critical IT infrastructure that powers the world’s most essential services. With nearly a decade of experience in mainframe security, MainTegrity continues to innovate, delivering advanced solutions that not only protect against emerging cyber threats but also ensure operational continuity for organizations. By prioritizing both security and resilience, MainTegrity helps businesses meet the highest standards of compliance and maintain trust in an increasingly digital world. For more information visit maintegrity.com.

