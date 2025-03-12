Scrollrooming: how social media is redefining the shopping experience

The way consumers discover and purchase products is undergoing a significant transformation.

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer shopping habits continue to evolve, with social media playing an increasingly influential role in product discovery. A growing trend, known as scrollrooming, refers to the process in which consumers first encounter products while browsing social media and later visit physical stores to complete their purchases.

Scrollrooming differs from showrooming, where consumers research products in-store before purchasing them online, and webrooming, where online research precedes an in-store purchase. Instead of actively searching for a product, consumers engaged in scrollrooming come across items passively through social media feeds, advertisements, and influencer recommendations. This behavior highlights the growing impact of digital engagement on retail decision-making.

Industry studies indicate that more than 80% of consumers have purchased a product after seeing it on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube. As social commerce expands, businesses are adapting their strategies to bridge the gap between digital engagement and in-store experiences. Retailers are integrating digital marketing efforts with physical locations, ensuring consistency between online promotion and in-store availability.

Scrollrooming typically follows a three-step process. Consumers first discover a product on social media, often influenced by trending content, advertisements, or peer recommendations. They then engage with additional information, such as reviews, product descriptions, and discussions across digital platforms. Finally, they visit a physical store to experience the product firsthand and finalize the purchase.

This shift in consumer behavior presents opportunities for retailers to align their digital presence with in-store experiences. Businesses are exploring strategies such as enhancing social media engagement, offering personalized customer interactions, and optimizing in-store displays to reflect online trends. Some retailers are also forming collaborations with influencers to increase brand visibility and drive foot traffic to physical locations.

As digital and physical retail experiences become increasingly interconnected, industry analysts observe a continued transformation in how consumers interact with brands. The integration of online discovery with in-store validation reflects the ongoing evolution of the retail landscape.

