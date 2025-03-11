Watch The European's interview with Rinad El-Rabaa of iFuel
EINPresswire.com/ -- 2025 is expected to be a promising year for the global aviation industry, with experts predicting its value could soar to $1 trillion, up from $896 billion in 2023. This optimistic forecast bodes well for companies already established in the sector, such as the award-winning iFuel. Founded in 2020, iFuel initially focused on supplying jet fuel but has since transformed into a global provider of comprehensive aviation services. So, how did this evolution occur?
The driving force behind iFuel’s success is its owner, CEO, and founder, Rinad El-Rabaa.
Juliette Foster spoke to him to learn more.
ifuel.aero
The interview is available to view on YouTube here
The interview is available to view The European’s website here
Jonathan Edwards
The driving force behind iFuel’s success is its owner, CEO, and founder, Rinad El-Rabaa.
Juliette Foster spoke to him to learn more.
ifuel.aero
The interview is available to view on YouTube here
The interview is available to view The European’s website here
Jonathan Edwards
CP Media Global Limited
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
YouTube
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.