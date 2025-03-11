Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,383 in the last 365 days.

Watch The European's interview with Rinad El-Rabaa of iFuel

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2025 is expected to be a promising year for the global aviation industry, with experts predicting its value could soar to $1 trillion, up from $896 billion in 2023. This optimistic forecast bodes well for companies already established in the sector, such as the award-winning iFuel. Founded in 2020, iFuel initially focused on supplying jet fuel but has since transformed into a global provider of comprehensive aviation services. So, how did this evolution occur?

The driving force behind iFuel’s success is its owner, CEO, and founder, Rinad El-Rabaa.

Juliette Foster spoke to him to learn more.

ifuel.aero


The interview is available to view on YouTube here

The interview is available to view The European’s website here

Jonathan Edwards
CP Media Global Limited
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
YouTube
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Watch The European's interview with Rinad El-Rabaa of iFuel

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more