Perrin Conferences’ 2025 Artificial Intelligence in the Law Conference

Taking place on April 1st, this event will bring together legal, tech, and insurance professionals to explore the evolving role of AI in the industry.

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, is excited to announce the Artificial Intelligence in the Law Conference on April 1, 2025, at the New York City Bar Association.Conference Chairs Tatiana Rice, Director of U.S. AI Legislation at the Future of Privacy Forum, and David M. Stauss, Esq., Partner at Husch Blackwell, will lead an esteemed group of speakers and thought leaders. Discussions will focus on the latest developments in AI legislation, compliance, litigation strategies, and the ethical considerations surrounding artificial intelligence in the legal field.“This conference provides a valuable opportunity for legal professionals to gain critical insights into how AI can be effectively integrated into their practice, as well as to network with peers navigating these emerging challenges,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.Conference panel highlights include:• Foundations of Artificial Intelligence• Analyzing the Current US AI Regulatory Landscape• Practical Applications of AI in Law – Tools, Benefits, and Ethical Considerations• Counseling Clients on Data Governance and AI Strategies• The Security & Privacy Risk of Using Artificial Intelligence• Artificial Intelligence in Today’s LitigationThe featured panelists include:• Sarah M. Abrams, Head of Claims, Baleen Specialty, Chicago, IL• Lawrence Baldino, President-Cyber and Technology Risk, DUAL North American, Charlotte, NC• Neemesh Chheda, Esq., Data Privacy & Cybersecurity, Condé Nast, Brooklyn, NY• Jaime Careathers, Esq., Maron Marvel, Jersey City, NJ• Neemesh Chheda, Esq., Data Privacy & Cybersecurity, Condé Nast, Brooklyn, NY• Tony Donofrio, Chief Technology Officer, Veritext Legal, Woodcliff Lake, NJ• Howard P. Goldberg, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, Boston, MA• Ryan Groff, Lead Client Advisor, Thomson Reuters, Boston, MA, Florham Park, NJ• Richard Lawne, Esq., Fieldfisher, Palo Alto, CA• Balaji Lakshmanan, MBA, Chief Data Innovation Officer, Bates White Economic Consulting, Washington, DC• Christopher Ling, AIA, NCARB, LEEDap, Forensic Architect, ARCHforensic, New York, NY• Paul H. McVoy, Senior Vice President, Shareholder, Repario, New York, NY• Rita Morriale, CSR, VP of Operations/VP of Sales, Priority-One/Veritext• Charles J. Nerko, Esq., Barclay Damon LLP, New York, NY• Tatiana Rice, Director of U.S. AI Legislation, Future of Privacy Forum, Washington, DC• Melissa J. Sachs, Esq., Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete LLP, Philadelphia, PA• Miguel E. Sciancalepore, Senior Corporate Counsel, Microsoft, New York, NY• Marc Schlesinger, General Counsel, Anchin, New York, NY• David M. Stauss, Esq., Husch Blackwell, Denver, CO• Jamie VanDodick, Director, AI Ethics and Governance, IBM, Pleasant Valley, NY• Christian Wolfgram, Esq., Banner Witcoff, Chicago, ILFor more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com About Perrin ConferencesThe leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities, and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else.Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com

