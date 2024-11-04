Perrin Conferences Presents the 2024 New York Asbestos Litigation Conference

To be held on December 11 at the NYC Bar Association featuring updates and perspectives on the current issues in NYCAL, NY metro and upstate New York.

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perrin Conferences is proud to announce the highly anticipated New York Asbestos Litigation Conference, scheduled for Thursday, December 11, 2024, at the New York City Bar Association. This annual conference is set to bring together legal and insurance professionals along with industry leaders for a day of engaging discussions and insights into the evolving landscape of asbestos litigation in New York.The 2024 agenda promises to be an enriching experience with a packed agenda with hot topics including an overview of New York including upstate New York, a talc litigation update, appellate and summary judgment decisions, a judicial perspective panel, and plenty of time to network.“We’re excited to host prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys, judges, in-house counsel, and insurance professionals at this annual conference. This year’s agenda will feature insightful updates and perspectives on the current issues in NYCAL, NY metro and upstate New York.” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.This year’s conference chairs are:• Kerryann M. Cook, Esq., The Cook Group, New York, NY• Charles M. Ferguson, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C., New York, NY• Paul Slater, Esq., Senior Counsel, General Electric Company, Fairfield, CTParticipating judges include:• Hon. Suzanne Adams, Administrative Judge for the Civil Term of New York Supreme Court, New York, NY• Hon. Paul Edwin Davenport, Supreme Court of the State of New York, Schenectady County, NY• Hon. Vincent M. Dinolfo, Supreme Court Justice, Monroe County, NY• Hon. Lyle Frank, Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York, NY• Hon. Adam Silvera, Deputy Chief Administrative Judge for Courts Within New York City, New York, NYSpeakers at the conference include:• Joseph W. Belluck, Esq., Belluck & Fox, L.L.P., New York, NY• David Breslau, Senior Asbestos Claim Analyst – Asbestos Strategic Unit, Resolute Management Inc., Philadelphia, PA• Megan Burns, Managing Director, KCIC, Washington, DC• Lisa Busch, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy LLP, New York, NY• John P. Comerford, Esq., Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford LLC, Buffalo, NY• Meagan E. Dean, Esq., McGivney Kluger Clark & Intoccia, P.C., New York, NY• Seth A. Dymond, Esq., Belluck & Fox, New York, NY• Brian Early, Esq., The Early Law Firm, L.L.C., New York, NY• Timothy D. Gallagher, Esq., McMahon, Martine & Gallagher, LLP, New York, NY• David J. Goodearl, Esq., Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein LLP, New York, NY• Suzanne M. Halbardier, Esq., Barry McTiernan & Moore, New York, NY• Brittany I. Hayes, Claims Specialist, Allianz Reinsurance America, Inc., Boston, MA• Alysa B. Koloms, Esq., The Cook Group, Buffalo, NY• Joseph J. Mandia, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg, Cherry Hill, NJ• Rita Morriale, Vice President, Priority One/Veritext, Florham Park, NJ• Lisa Pascarella, Esq., The Pascarella Law Group, Middletown, NJ• Pierre Ratzki, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C., New York, NY• Robert R. Rigolosi, Esq., Segal McCambridge, New York, NY• Paul Scrudato, Esq., Morgan Lewis• Michael D. Silverman, Esq., Goldberg Segalla, New York, NY• Carol Snider, Esq., Barclay Damon LLP, Buffalo, NYThe conference offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit for qualified candidates. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.For more details on registration and sponsorship, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com About Perrin ConferencesThe leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities, and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn . For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com

