Larkspur, CA Enhances Asset Management with OpenGov

LARKSPUR, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Facing inefficiencies, gaps in asset tracking, and the loss of institutional knowledge when staff members leave, Larkspur leadership sought a modern solution to improve operations. They found its answer in OpenGov, the industry leader in cloud-based software designed to streamline infrastructure and asset management.Staff needed a more effective way to manage its assets, particularly for stormwater compliance, while also enabling data-driven decision-making. In its search for a solution, the City prioritized a centralized system of record, improved efficiency, and access to more robust resources. OpenGov Asset Management stood out for its ability to provide real-time asset tracking, automate workflows, and deliver the data insights needed to optimize maintenance and investment strategies.With the adoption of OpenGov Asset Management, Larkspur anticipates greater efficiency and improved long-term planning. Staff expects to save time and money by eliminating manual processes and ensuring critical asset information is always accessible. Additionally, by leveraging data-driven insights, they're better positioned to maintain compliance, extend the life of its infrastructure, and enhance service delivery for residents.Larkspur joins more than 2,000 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.OpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement, tax and revenue, budgeting and planning, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust in the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

