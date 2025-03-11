Teamwork Town Begins Pre-Sales As It Readies to Break Ground on First Home at Trinity Estates Subdivision in Whitney, TX

WHITNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teamwork Town Inc. , a custom home builder and developer now headquartered in Whitney, TX, approximately 30 minutes north of Waco, is planning to break ground on the first home in Trinity Estates . The residential enclave will ultimately be comprised of 17 single-family homes in the heart of Whitney. Nine new construction residences spanning 1,400 to 3,200 square feet will be available for pre-sale beginning this spring, with prices ranging from $279,000 to upwards of $700,000, based on buyer customization options.The largest approved tract of land available for residential development within Whitney’s city limits, Trinity Estates offers unparalleled Hill County sight lines less than a 10-minute drive time to nearly 24,000-acre Lake Whitney, which is located within the Mile River area and serves as a reservoir to the Brazos River. The lake’s natural beauty has established it as a treasure trove for recreational activity, including fishing, camping, bird watching, sailing, boating and jet skiing. It also serves as the backdrop for 775-acre Lake Whitney State Park.The community’s homes, built on expansive .4-acre (17,424 square feet) and up lots, will be organized in 2.5-acre sections that will accommodate five homes per section. Each residence will showcase premium finishes and come equipped with a two-car (minimum) garage and the optionality of solar panels with an electric energy reduction system. They will also be outfitted with a state-of-the-art, built-in communications system that will allow for high-speed fiber internet and end-to-end service. Additionally, all homes will feature a central security system, exterior and interior LED lighting, underground sprinkler systems and partial landscaping with low maintenance plants, shrubs and other foliage.Future residents will be able to customize from more than 140 different home design floor schematics, the majority of which are modern in look – utilizing a combination of siding materials and stone accents. Built to be family-friendly, the Trinity Estates homes have, at minimum, three bedrooms. Several two-story home designs are part of the portfolio, and all homes are appointed with spacious and highly functional interiors perfect for gathering and socializing. For those seeking a more traditional home build, Teamwork Town offers a number of country plans, including Maple Leaf Manor – which boasts an inviting front covered porch, horizontal siding, exposed rafters and wide eaves.Zoned to Whitney Independent School District, Trinity Estates boasts walkability to Whitney’s high school and middle school, both of which are situated immediately adjacent to the community. Trinity Estates will further afford its residents ease of access to an abundance of nearby dining options, two major grocery stores and multiple professional service businesses.“Trinity Estates will be the premier residential community in the area, offering small town Whitney charm, desirable proximity to Lake Whitney and easy access to larger towns and cities nearby,” stated Teamwork Town CEO Gary Finch. “My commitment to this project is such that my wife and I have relocated to Whitney to take up residence within Trinity Estates. I look forward to being among the first residents to occupy the special custom homes that are being constructed here.”Finch, a former securities analyst and commodities trader, has invested in multiple real estate projects and is also a former winemaker. A co-founder of Teamwork Town Inc., Finch has surrounded himself with a dedicated and experienced leadership team that collectively possesses over 140 years of experience in custom home building, residential development and bespoke design.Trinity Estates has a dedicated information sales center that is available by appointment only, Monday through Friday, aside from major holidays. Interested parties may call TTI at 254-205-5297 or Ranch Masters at 254-337-3001.ABOUT TEAMWORK TOWN INC.Teamwork Town Inc. is a TX-based custom home builder and commercial developer founded by Gary Finch and Dan Teldeschi in 2020. The company’s mission is to mitigate the burdensome process of time spent by the home buyer in search of a home. At its forthcoming residential subdivision in Whitney, TX – Trinity Estates – TTI will offer a unique community environment where skilled people can live, work and share a lifestyle of healthy prosperity. Job opportunities at TTI for skilled individuals lie at the heart of the company’s future growth. For more information, please visit www.teamworktown.com

