Covington, GA Modernizes Budgeting Process with OpenGov

COVINGTON, GA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years of managing a cumbersome budgeting process that relied on manual data exports and delayed updates, Covington's leadership sought a more efficient and transparent solution. They found their answer in OpenGov, the industry leader in cloud-based financial planning and reporting software.Staff struggled with a legacy system that required them to manually compile exports and send them to the provider before updates could be made, resulting in outdated financial data. In searching for a modern alternative, they prioritized real-time data integration, a more efficient budget book creation process, and an intuitive platform to simplify operations. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning emerged as the ideal choice, offering nightly financial data updates from BS&A and significantly reducing the time and effort needed to produce an accurate, award-worthy budget book.By implementing OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, leadership anticipates greater efficiency and improved financial transparency. Staff will eliminate the burden of manual exports and ensure decision-makers always have access to up-to-date financial data. Additionally, the ability to create a professional, real-time budget book enhances the City's opportunity for recognition through the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) awards program.The City of Covington joins more than 2,000 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.OpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement, tax and revenue, budgeting and planning, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust in the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

