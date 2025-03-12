FlackTek™ and ATP Partner to Expand Cutting-Edge Materials Processing Solutions in the Netherlands

FlackTek Pictured are members of the FlackTek BeNeLux team located in the Netherlands.

FlackTek partners with ATP to expand materials processing solutions in the Netherlands, enhancing local support, innovation, and accessibility.

LANDRUM, SC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlackTek ™, a leader in bladeless centrifugal materials processing, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with ATP Engineering , a renowned materials processing expert in the Netherlands. This collaboration marks a significant step in FlackTek’s global expansion, enhancing localized support, innovation, and accessibility for customers across the BeNeLux region.A Partnership Built on Shared Expertise and InnovationThe foundation of this partnership was set at Silicone Expo Amsterdam in 2024, where FlackTek and ATP first connected. ATP, led by industry expert Robert Aarts, has built a reputation for technical excellence and a deep understanding of materials processing. The synergy between the two companies was evident from the start, with shared values of innovation, problem-solving and a commitment to customer success.“For us, this partnership was a natural fit. ATP’s industry expertise and strong local presence align perfectly with our vision for expanding worldwide support,” said Bob Umland, Global Director of Sales and Marketing at FlackTek. “With their knowledge of the market and our technology, we’re excited to deliver more tailored solutions to customers in the Netherlands and beyond.”Aarts and the ATP team echoed this sentiment, recognizing the potential of FlackTek’s technology to expand their capabilities. “We strongly believe in this technology and are thrilled to partner with FlackTek,” said Robert Aarts, owner of ATP. “The enthusiasm and expertise of their team made an immediate impact, and we look forward to working together to bring cutting-edge processing solutions to more industries.”Enhancing Support and Accessibility in the NetherlandsAs part of FlackTek’s broader global strategy, this partnership strengthens its presence in the Netherlands, providing local language support, a dedicated lab space and technical expertise in the same time zone. Industries such as paints, coatings and industrial manufacturing will benefit from closer access to FlackTek’s advanced materials processing technology and ATP’s application-driven approach.“This collaboration allows us to address specific regional needs while maintaining the world-class support FlackTek is known for,” said Matt Gross, CEO of FlackTek. “Having a partner like ATP ensures that customers can experience firsthand the advantages of our technology with the convenience of local expertise. Made in the USA sold & supported globally”Looking Ahead: Innovation and GrowthThis partnership represents just the beginning of a long-term collaboration. Both FlackTek and ATP are committed to exploring new opportunities for co-development, expanding applications across industries and delivering best-in-class materials processing solutions.“As we continue to grow globally, partnerships like this help solidify our position as a trusted leader in materials processing,” added Gross. “The combination of ATP’s market knowledge and our technology ensures we can better serve customers today and in the future.”Aarts and ATP share this vision, emphasizing a strong foundation for future success stating, “We look forward to achieving multiple successful sales projects together and strengthening our shared expertise in the industry.”About FlackTek™Headquartered in Landrum, South Carolina, FlackTek™ has been providing materials processing solutions since 1996. With a core focus on quality and performance, it strives to deliver industry-best results at every point in the mixing process. To that end, FlackTek™ offers The FlackTek™ - a high-speed planetary mixer, supplies, and accessories for all scales of needs ranging from R&D to production, in-depth training, and world-class technical support and service.Our research, design and manufacturing are done in the U.S., out of a state-of-the-art facility located outside of Boulder, Colorado. There, they create the most advanced planetary mixers on the market by leveraging decades of materials processing knowledge and sourcing the highest quality componentry. This combination of technical expertise and high-end manufacturing is what allows FlackTek to uphold its characteristic standard of quality, and boast the world’s best support to guarantee materials processing performance that their customers rely on. FlackTeks are designed, built, and supported by people who know how to use them.For more information, visit www.FlackTek.com About ATP EngineeringHeadquartered in Almere, Netherlands, ATP Engineering has been delivering process optimization solutions for over 35 years. Specializing in high-performance mixers, grinding machines, and complete filling systems, ATP Engineering provides tailored solutions that ensure precision, reliability, and efficiency across the chemical industry—from R&D to full-scale production.With cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise, ATP Engineering designs and manufactures advanced equipment that meets the highest standards of quality and performance. At its state-of-the-art laboratory in Almere, clients can test their specific materials firsthand, optimizing their processes with confidence.For more information, visit www.atpengineering.nl

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.