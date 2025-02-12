FlackTek™ Expands European Presence with New Facility in Italy

Dale Flackett, FlackTek™ founder, demonstrates the 330-100 PRO for customers at the launch of FlackTek Italia.

FlackTek™ expands in Europe with a new Italy facility, enhancing materials processing solutions, customer support, and innovation.

ITALY, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LANDRUM, S.C. – Following the successful launch of its headquarters in Muenster, Germany, FlackTek™ proudly announces the opening of its newest facility in Franciacorta, Italy. This milestone represents the company's ongoing commitment to advancing materials processing solutions and offering local support across Europe as we continue our global expansion.A Strategic Location for Industry ExcellenceNestled in the prestigious Franciacorta region, just an hour from Milan, FlackTek Italia combines industrial innovation with picturesque surroundings, overlooking Lake Iseo and framed by scenic mountains. This prime location positions FlackTek near leading Italian and international companies, enabling closer collaboration and access to industries that rely on cutting-edge materials processing.Innovative Facilities Designed for Customer SuccessFlackTek’s Italian headquarters delivers a full-service customer experience, featuring a showroom with flagship machines and modern office space. With an array of machines on-site, the facility offers hands-on demonstrations of FlackTek’s transformative technology. This setup ensures faster delivery times, enhanced on-site training and dedicated maintenance support. Like our Technical Center in Münster, Germany, the Italian location maintains a stock of machines and accessories ready for immediate shipment, providing quick turnaround times for customers.Strengthening European Customer SupportBy offering another brick-and-mortar site with localized resources and expertise, we aim to reduce lead times, foster innovation and establish a stronger presence in industries ranging from aerospace to personal care products, to the automotive industry and beyond. Early successes include hosting demos for key Italian market leaders, with many more scheduled for the coming months.A Vision for GrowthAs FlackTek continues to expand its global footprint, the Italian site will serve as a beacon for innovation and collaboration. Over the next year, the company aims to deepen its partnerships, enhance brand recognition across Europe, and deliver the precision and reliability customers have come to expect.A Shared JourneyFor the team behind FlackTek Italia, the journey has been both rewarding and inspiring. “Being part of the creation of every detail, from the ground up, has been incredibly fulfilling,” said Andrea Ferrari, the Site Director of FlackTek Italia. “The reception from the local community and our partners has been nothing short of extraordinary—true to the welcoming spirit of Italian culture.”FlackTek’s global mission remains clear: to revolutionize materials processing with solutions that empower customers at every stage, from R&D to full-scale production.To explore how FlackTek can elevate your materials processing needs, visit FlackTek.com.About FlackTek™Headquartered in Landrum, South Carolina, FlackTek™ has been creating materials processing solutions since 1996. With a core focus on quality and performance, it strives to deliver industry-best results at every point in the mixing process. To that end, FlackTek™ offers The FlackTek™ - a high-speed planetary mixer, supplies, and accessories for all scales of needs ranging from R&D to production, in-depth training, and world-class technical support and service.Design and manufacturing work for the FlackTek™ is done in the U.S., out of a state-of-the-art facility located outside of Boulder, Colo. There, it creates the most advanced planetary mixers on the market by leveraging decades of materials processing knowledge and sourcing the highest quality componentry. This combination of technical expertise and high-end manufacturing is what allows FlackTek™ to uphold its characteristic standard of quality, and boast the world’s best support to guarantee materials processing performance that their customers rely on. FlackTeks are designed, built, and supported by people who know how to use them.For more information, visit www.FlackTek.com ###

