Dr. Kimberly Tucker Joins One Oak Medical as Pediatric Orthopedic Specialist

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Oak Medical, a premier multidisciplinary medical practice in New Jersey, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kimberly Tucker, a highly regarded pediatric orthopedic specialist, to its esteemed team of service providers. Dr. Tucker's expertise in pediatric musculoskeletal conditions enhances One Oak Medical's commitment to providing comprehensive, specialized care for patients across the state.Dr. Tucker has extensive experience diagnosing and treating a wide range of pediatric orthopedic conditions, including bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and sports-related injuries. Her compassionate approach, combined with advanced surgical and non-surgical techniques, has earned her a reputation for delivering patient-centered care that prioritizes both immediate and long-term outcomes for children and adolescents.A board-certified orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Tucker completed her medical degree at Drexel University College of Medicine, followed by a residency in orthopedic surgery at Rutgers University New Jersey Medical School in Newark. She further honed her expertise through a fellowship in orthopedic sports medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) combined program.In her new role at One Oak Medical, Dr. Tucker will collaborate with the practice's network of specialists to expand access to high-quality orthopedic care for children in New Jersey. Her focus will include pediatric sports medicine, helping youth patients receive the best care possible. Dr. Tucker’s experience and training allow her to appropriately treat the sports-related medical needs of children and teens, allowing One Oak Medical to continue reinforcing its position as a leader in multidisciplinary specialty care Dr. Tucker is currently accepting new patients at One Oak Medical’s locations in New Jersey, offering consultations for both routine and complex pediatric orthopedic conditions. Appointments can be scheduled through One Oak Medical’s website or by contacting the office directly.For more information about Dr. Kimberly Tucker or to schedule an appointment, please visit One Oak Medical’s website or call (973)-870-0777.About One Oak MedicalOne Oak Medical is a multidisciplinary practice that provides comprehensive care across a range of specialties, including orthopedics, neurology, pain management, and primary care. It is committed to innovative treatments and patient-centered care and has multiple convenient locations throughout New Jersey.

