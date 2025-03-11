Farmer Brothers Unveils Sum>One Coffee Roasters: A New Standard in Specialty Coffee

Sum>One Coffee Roasters

Connecting Diverse Coffee Lovers with the Craftsmanship Behind Every Bean

Farmer Bros. Coffee Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farmer Bros. Coffee Co. (NASDAQ: FARM), a leading roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and allied products, is proud to announce the launch of its Sum>One Coffee Roasters brand, a specialty coffee brand committed to providing an unparalleled coffee experience.

Immersed in both the art and science of crafting specialty-grade coffee, Sum>One Coffee Roasters is committed to staying true to its origins and the promise of sharing that experience with every individual who enjoys a cup. Its vision is to create genuine, wondrous intrigue surrounding specialty coffee’s craftsmanship while fostering a sense of community among farmers, growers, artisans, baristas and every invisible hand that touches the coffee. Sum>One Coffee Roasters provides a sensory experience, highlighting the nuanced flavors and aromas of exceptional coffee.

“We are incredibly excited to be entering the specialty coffee space with the launch of our Sum>One brand. We are pleased to now be able to truly meet our customers wherever they may be across the coffee spectrum with traditional, premium and specialty tiered coffee options,” said Farmer Brothers President and Chief Executive Officer John Moore. “Farmer Brothers has long been driven by the belief that connections are built over coffee. With the addition of Sum>One, we are highlighting those connections between coffee lovers and the extraordinary people who make it possible like never before.”

Sum>One Coffee Roasters offers eight unique coffee blends, ranging from light to dark roasts, making it the perfect addition for high-end coffee menus across the food and beverage sector. The unique blends include Open Mic, Group Chat, Whisper, Velvet Threads, Postcard, Kochere, Santa Ana and Deep Thoughts.

While focused primarily on integration into Farmer Brothers’ nationwide B2B customer base, Sum>One Coffee Roasters will also be available for individual purchase through its website, sumonecoffee.com, in the near future.

Inspired by the coffee-growing regions and communities it serves, the brand includes a vibrant color palette and a sophisticated yet playful experience, which highlights the journey from soil to sip. Visit sumonecoffee.com to learn more.



About Sum>One Coffee Roasters

Sum>One Coffee Roasters is a specialty coffee brand committed to connecting coffee lovers with the unheralded talents who bring it to life. Offered through Farmer Brothers Coffee Co., Sum>One Coffee Roasters is created through direct trade relationships with coffee growers, fostering a sense of community and shared passion for exceptional coffee. You can learn more at sumonecoffee.com.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably produced coffee, as well as tea, cappuccino and beverage mixes, spices and culinary goods.

Farmer Brothers delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to a wide variety of U.S.-based customers, ranging from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers, such as restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand and consumer branded coffee and tea products and foodservice distributors. The company’s primary brands include Farmer Brothers, Boyd’s, West Coast Coffee, Sum>One Coffee Roasters, Cain’s and China Mist. Visit farmerbros.com to learn more.

