Boyd's Coffee Revitalizes 124-Year-Old Brand to Broaden Expansion and Engage New Audiences

New 'Fuel. Not Fashion.' tagline targets quality-focused achievers

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boyd’s Coffee, a leading name in the coffee industry with a rich 124-year history, is excited to announce a brand refresh aimed at increasing customer engagement and expanding outreach beyond its traditional markets. This refresh is designed to resonate with achievers who value quality coffee without distraction, aligning with its new tagline, "Fuel. Not Fashion.".

The Boyd’s Coffee portfolio, manufactured and distributed by Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM), includes a diverse range of classic light, medium and dark blends, single-origin offerings and flavored coffees — each carefully crafted to elevate the coffee experience for convenience stores, casual dining restaurants, hospitality, healthcare facilities and casinos. With a commitment to quality, every cup of Boyd’s Coffee delivers rich flavor and consistency achievers can rely on.

"We are excited to honor our heritage while embracing a digital age filled with modern coffee lovers," said Farmer Brothers Vice President of Coffee Matthew Swenson. "The Boyd’s Coffee brand refresh will allow us to offer both a nostalgic connection to our origins and innovative solutions meeting the needs of today's consumers."

Boyd's has its origins in Portland, Oregon and the West Coast region of the U.S. This brand refresh will allow Boyd's Coffee to establish a national presence through coast-to-coast distribution, while maintaining customizable operations.

Essential elements of the brand refresh include:

Premium offerings: Crafting exceptional blends to meet all customer needs from blends, single origin to flavored coffee.

Customer-centric focus: Enhancing brand equity through tailored solutions designed to create meaningful connections with consumers.

Vintage photography: Capturing the essence of Boyd’s rich history while appealing to modern aesthetics.

"The changes we’re implementing are not just in branding, but also encompass a commitment to elevating the customer experience nationwide," Swenson added. "We believe great coffee can transform everyday moments into extraordinary experiences and our refresh will provide customers with the quality and support they need to thrive."

Boyd’s Coffee invites partners from across various industries to collaborate and share in the journey of refreshing the coffee landscape, while creating unforgettable moments serving exceptional coffee — one perfect cup at a time.

For more information about Boyd’s Coffee, please contact leads@farmerbros.com, 800-723-6662 or visit boydscoffeestore.com.

About Boyd’s Coffee

Founded in 1900, Boyd’s Coffee has been a trusted name in the coffee industry, offering exceptional quality and a deep commitment to our customers. Our passion for coffee drives us to source only the finest beans, ensuring each cup delivers unforgettable flavor and consistency. Join us as we continue to honor our legacy and build a future which keeps the focus on great coffee — the fuel for hard work and ambition.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably produced coffee, as well as tea, cappuccino and beverage mixes, spices and culinary goods.

Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to a wide variety of U.S.-based customers, ranging from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers, such as restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products and foodservice distributors. The company’s primary brands include Farmer Brothers, Boyd’s, Cain’s, China Mist and West Coast Coffee.

