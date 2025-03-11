Energy Drink Market projected to surpass US$115.854 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.75%

The energy drink market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% from US$83.555 billion in 2025 to US$115.854 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the energy drink market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$115.854 billion by 2030.The energy drink market has been on a steady rise in recent years, and it shows no signs of slowing down. With the increasing demand for a quick boost of energy and improved performance, the market has seen a surge in sales and new product launches. As a result, the competition in this industry has become fiercer than ever before.This growth can be attributed to the rising health consciousness among consumers, as well as the growing trend of fitness and sports activities. The report also highlights the increasing popularity of energy drinks among the younger generation, who are constantly seeking ways to enhance their productivity and performance.One of the key factors driving the growth of the energy drink market is the continuous innovation and introduction of new products by major players. Companies are constantly investing in research and development to come up with unique and effective formulations that cater to the diverse needs of consumers. This has resulted in a wide range of energy drinks available in the market, including sugar-free, organic, and natural options.However, with the growing concerns over the health risks associated with excessive consumption of energy drinks, the market is also facing challenges. To address these concerns, companies are now focusing on developing healthier alternatives with natural ingredients and reduced sugar content. This shift towards healthier options is expected to further drive the growth of the energy drink market in the coming years.As the demand for energy drinks continues to rise, the competition in the market is expected to intensify. With new players entering the market and existing ones constantly innovating, consumers can expect to see a wider variety of energy drinks to choose from. As the demand for energy drinks continues to rise, the competition in the market is expected to intensify. With new players entering the market and existing ones constantly innovating, consumers can expect to see a wider variety of energy drinks to choose from. This trend is not only beneficial for the market but also for consumers who are looking for a quick and effective way to boost their energy and performance.

As a part of the report, the major players operating in the energy drink market that have been covered are Monster Energy, Red Bull, Bang Energy, Accelerator Active Energy, The Coca-Cola Company, Pepsico, Inc, Lucozade, Arizona Beverage Co., among others.

The market analytics report segments the energy drink market as follows:

• By Product Type
o Carbonated
o Non-Carbonated

• By Alcohol Content
o Alcoholic
o Non-Alcoholic

• By Packaging Type
o Can
o Bottle

• By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline

• By Geography
• North America
o USA
o Canada
o Mexico
• South America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Others
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Spain
o Others
• Middle East and Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Israel
o Others
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o South Korea
o Indonesia
o Taiwan
o Australia
o Vietnam
o Others

Companies Profiled:
• Monster Energy
• Red Bull
• Bang Energy
• Accelerator Active Energy
• The Coca-Cola Company
• Pepsico, Inc
• Lucozade
• Arizona Beverage Co.
• Zevia
• Hell Energy
• Prime Hydration LLC
• Rita Food and Drinks Co., Ltd.
• GURU Beverage
• KABISA
• Kingsley Beverage LTD. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

