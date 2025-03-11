Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market Size, Growth Drivers and Global Forecast 2034 | At a Thriving CAGR of 17.72%

US, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market Poised for Growth Amid Rising Demand for Advanced Treatment Options

Market Overview

The global Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Therapeutics Market valued at USD 6.71 billion in 2024, is projected to witness significant expansion, reaching USD 34.3 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 17.72%. This growth is driven by increasing awareness, advancements in targeted therapies, and the rising prevalence of hereditary angioedema.

What is Hereditary Angioedema?

Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disorder characterized by recurrent episodes of severe swelling in different body parts, including the extremities, gastrointestinal tract, and airways. It is caused by deficiencies or dysfunctions of C1-inhibitor proteins, leading to excessive fluid leakage from blood vessels.

Key Companies in the HAE Therapeutics Market:

Takeda Pharmaceutical
CSL Behring
Sanofi
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Pharvaris B.V.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Pharming Group N.V.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc
IBio, Inc.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc
Major Developments in 2025

Leading pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are making significant advancements in HAE therapies. Notable innovations include gene therapies, long-acting prophylactic treatments, and next-generation monoclonal antibodies.

One of the most anticipated developments is the emergence of CRISPR-based gene editing therapies, offering potential curative solutions for hereditary angioedema patients.

Market Drivers

Rising Awareness & Diagnosis Rates: Increased efforts to improve early diagnosis and patient education are fueling market growth.
Advancements in Treatment Options: Development of plasma-derived therapies, small-molecule inhibitors, and gene therapy is revolutionizing HAE treatment.
Growing Investment in Rare Disease Research: Rising funding from pharmaceutical companies and government initiatives is accelerating drug development.
Increase in FDA & EMA Approvals: Regulatory approvals for newer, more effective HAE treatments are driving market expansion.
Challenges Ahead

Despite promising growth, the market faces challenges such as:

High Cost of Therapies: Advanced biologic treatments remain expensive, limiting access for some patients.
Limited Patient Population: As a rare disease, the number of eligible patients is relatively small.
Regulatory Hurdles: Strict approval processes for new biologics and gene therapies pose market entry challenges.
Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market Segmentation

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Type Outlook

Type I
Type II
Hereditary Angioedema Drug Class Outlook

C1 Esterase Inhibitor
Selective Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist
Kallikrein Inhibitor
Others
Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Treatment Outlook

Prophylaxis
Long-term Prophylaxis
Short-term Prophylaxis
On-demand
Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Route of Administration Outlook

Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Oral
Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Distribution Channel Outlook

Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Regional Outlook

North America

US
Canada
Europe

Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific

China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World

Middle East
Africa
Latin America
Regional Analysis

North America: Dominates the market due to strong healthcare infrastructure, high diagnosis rates, and robust R&D investments.

Europe: Benefits from government-funded rare disease research programs and early adoption of advanced therapies.

Asia-Pacific (APAC): Projected to see rapid growth, driven by rising healthcare spending, increasing awareness, and improving diagnostic capabilities.

South America & Middle East & Africa (MEA): Steady growth expected due to expanding access to HAE treatments and improving medical infrastructure.

Recent Industry Developments

Takeda (January 2025) expanded its HAE drug portfolio by launching a next-generation monoclonal antibody therapy.
Pharming Group (March 2025) introduced a new subcutaneous C1-inhibitor therapy with extended half-life.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (June 2025) received FDA approval for an oral kallikrein inhibitor for HAE prophylaxis.
Looking Ahead

Industry analysts predict that the global hereditary angioedema therapeutics market will continue to expand as novel biologics, gene therapies, and AI-driven drug discovery gain momentum. Increased investments in personalized medicine and rare disease treatments will drive future market growth.

For healthcare providers and patients, these advancements offer more effective, long-term solutions to manage and potentially cure hereditary angioedema. As research progresses, HAE therapeutics are expected to revolutionize the management of this rare disorder.

