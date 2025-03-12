Beauty’s Next Big Challenge To Win Over Gen Z—Revieve’s Report Shows How

Gen Z Is Redefining Beauty—Are Beauty Brands and Retailers Keeping Up?

The latest report uncovers key global insights into Gen Z’s beauty shopping preferences and skincare habits in the digital-first world.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revieve , a global leader in AI-powered beauty and wellness technology, has unveiled its latest report, The Gen Z Effect: What Beauty Brands Need to Know to Win Their Loyalty. The findings reveal how this digitally savvy generation—responsible for 35% of total website traffic and driving an 85% engagement rate—is rewriting the rules of skincare.With their demand for hyper-personalization, clean beauty, and immersive experiences, brands that fail to engage Gen Z risk becoming irrelevant. According to Revieve’s insights, 56% of Gen Z consumers prioritize fragrance-free skincare, 33% prefer paraben-free formulations, and 72% are actively seeking multi-use products to streamline their routines. Additionally, Gen Z shoppers have a 40% higher purchase and add-to-cart rate than other demographics, making them a key revenue driver for beauty brands.“Gen Z isn’t just buying skincare – they’re setting new industry standards,” says Sampo Parkkinen, CEO at Revieve. “They expect brands to speak their language, integrate tech-driven experiences, and align with their values of sustainability and inclusivity.”Inside the Minds of Gen Z Beauty ConsumersTech-Powered Personalization: 58% of Gen Z consumers engage in selfie-based digital experiences, and brands using AI-driven consultations and AR try-ons see 30% higher engagement rates.Clean, Transparent Beauty: 81% of Gen Z consumers say ingredient transparency influences their purchasing decisions.Social-First Discovery: TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat are primary beauty discovery platforms, with 58% of Gen Z shoppers making skincare purchases based on social media recommendations and selfie-based digital experiences.Regional Differences Matter: North American Gen Z consumers favor high-end skincare, purchasing 3.9 products per order—20% above the global average. In Asia-Pacific (APAC), 80% prioritize affordability, with a strong demand for paraben-free and organic formulations. In Europe, 40% of Gen Z consumers have a higher purchase rate than the global average, with 52% preferring dermocosmetics. Meanwhile, in the UK, 81% of Gen Z shoppers opt for fragrance-free skincare, aligning with rising concerns over sensitivity and irritation.How Brands Can Win the Gen Z Beauty GameLeverage AI & AR for Personalization: Virtual consultations and AI-powered recommendations increase engagement and trust.Emphasize Ingredient Transparency: 81% of Gen Z consumers demand clear, science-backed formulations.Engage Gen Z Where They Are: Half of the Gen Z population makes skincare purchases based on social media trends, making platforms like TikTok and Instagram crucial.Balance Affordability with Exclusivity: While North America favors premium skincare, APAC consumers seek budget-friendly, multi-use options.Gen Z is rewriting the future of beauty. Revieve’s latest report makes it clear—brands that innovate and align with their values will lead the way. Download Revieve’s “The Gen Z Effect: What Beauty Brands Need to Know to Win Their Loyalty” report, and discover the key strategies to engage this influential generation.About RevieveRevieve is the preferred provider to beauty brands and retailers, delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform. At the cutting edge of the beauty and wellness industry, Revieve leverages a broad, versatile range of AI technologies, including advanced Generative AI, to deliver next-gen consumer experiences.Revieve offers a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform, serving cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.Revieve’s trusted solutions portfolio includes the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Makeup Artist with Virtual Try-On, AI Suncare Advisor, and more. The platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion, and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.Revieve's solutions are also available on Google Cloud Marketplace , ensuring easy integration and accessibility.Press Contacts:Irina MazurChief Product and Marketing Officeririna@revieve.comVitalia VasilkovaMarketing Directorvitalia@revieve.com

The Gen Z Effect: What Beauty Brands Need to Know to Win Their Loyalty

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.