Proppants Market projected to reach US$14.317 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 9.97%

The proppants market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.97% from US$8.902 billion in 2025 to US$14.317 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the proppants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.97% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$14.317 billion by 2030.The global proppants market is experiencing significant growth as the demand for fracking continues to rise. Proppants, which are small particles used to prop open fractures in shale rock during the hydraulic fracturing process, are essential in extracting oil and natural gas from unconventional sources.The increasing demand for energy and the depletion of conventional sources has led to a surge in fracking activities, especially in North America. This has resulted in a higher demand for proppants, as they are a crucial component in the fracking process. Additionally, the development of new technologies and techniques in the oil and gas industry has also contributed to the growth of the proppants market.The report also highlights the growing use of ceramic proppants, which are known for their high strength and conductivity, in the oil and gas industry. These proppants are increasingly being used in deep and high-pressure wells, which require stronger and more durable materials. The rise in offshore drilling activities is also expected to drive the demand for ceramic proppants in the coming years.As the demand for energy continues to grow, the global proppants market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years. However, concerns over the environmental impact of fracking and the availability of alternative energy sources may hinder the market growth. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the proppants market that have been covered are Badger Mining Corporation, Carbo Ceramics, ChangQing Proppant, Covia, Halliburton, Hexion, Nika PetroTech, Saint-Gobain NorPro, U.S. Silica, Pattison Company, Orient Ceratech Ltd.The market analytics report segments the proppants market as follows:• By Product Typeo Ceramico Resin-Coatedo Frac Sand• By Applicationo Shale Gaso Tight Gaso Others• By Geography• North Americao United Stateso Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao United Arab Emirateso Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• Badger Mining Corporation• Carbo Ceramics• ChangQing Proppant• Covia• Halliburton• Hexion• Nika PetroTech• Saint-Gobain NorPro• U.S. Silica• Pattison Company• Orient Ceratech Ltd 