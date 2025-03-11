PumpAlarm.com Provides Water Flow Monitoring with New Cellular-Connected Alert System

The TextLight system delivers real-time flow alerts via text, ensuring critical system uptime.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PumpAlarm.com, a leading innovator in remote monitoring solutions, offers TextLight water flow monitoring kit that combines cellular technology with water flow detection to provide real-time alerts for both flow and no-flow conditions in water management applications, operating continuously even during power outages.

The TextLight water flow monitoring kit integrates seamlessly with existing 1" threaded NPT nipples, allowing for straightforward installation in various water flow systems. When flow conditions change, users receive immediate text message notifications, enabling them to address potential issues before they escalate into costly problems.

"Our new TextLight Water Flow Monitoring Kit represents our commitment to providing reliable monitoring solutions that protect valuable assets," said Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm.com. "By utilizing cellular technology rather than Wi-Fi, we ensure continuous monitoring even when the power goes out, addressing a critical gap in the residential and commercial monitoring market."

The system is designed for applications where uninterrupted flow is essential, such as filtration or chemical mixing processes. Its cellular connectivity provides a more reliable alternative to Wi-Fi-based systems, which typically fail during power outages when monitoring is most critical.

Thomas J., a PumpAlarm.com customer, shared his experience: "With the PumpAlarm, I can know immediately when a problem begins and initiate a response before things get out of hand."

Key Features and Benefits:

• Real-Time Alerts: TextLight delivers crafted text message alerts, notifying users of flow or no-flow conditions.

• Simplified Installation: Easy integration into existing 1” threaded NPT nipples minimizes downtime.

• Reliable Flow Monitoring: Detects flow or no-flow conditions, crucial for filtration and chemical mixing processes.

• Cellular Connectivity: TextLight operates on cellular networks, ensuring continuous monitoring even during power failures.

• Versatile Applications: Ideal for remote control panels, machinery, and backup systems.

• Comprehensive Kit: Includes TextLight Alarm Unit, Water Flow Switch, 6VDC Rechargeable Battery, Bushing, Accessory Bag, User Guide, and 1 Year Warranty.

The complete TextLight Water Flow Monitoring Kit includes the TextLight Alarm Unit, Water Flow Switch, 6VDC Rechargeable Battery with mounting pocket, Bushing, TextLight Accessory Bag, and User Guide. All components are backed by PumpAlarm.com's comprehensive one-year bumper-to-bumper warranty.

"PumpAlarm.com is very responsive to their customers and they put out a quality product with easy-to-understand instructions and installation procedures," said John K., another satisfied customer.

Established in 2013, PumpAlarm.com draws on over two decades of experience in the monitoring industry through its affiliate company, OmniSite, which designs monitors for municipalities nationwide. The company identified a significant gap in the residential and commercial sectors where conventional Wi-Fi monitors fail during power outages, leaving properties vulnerable to water damage.

"Our mission has always been to provide peace of mind through reliable monitoring," added Ward. "The TextLight Water Flow Monitoring Kit continues this tradition by offering dependable alerts when they're needed most."

PumpAlarm.com's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction stems from its roots in OmniSite, an affiliate company with over two decades of experience designing monitors for municipalities nationwide. By leveraging this expertise and identifying the need for reliable, cellular-based monitoring solutions in the residential sector, PumpAlarm.com has established itself as a trusted name in the industry.

For more information about the Contractor's Versatile Solution Bundle or to explore PumpAlarm.com's range of remote monitoring solutions, visit www.pumpalarm.com/shop or call +1 888-454-5051.

About PumpAlarm.com

PumpAlarm.com (https://www.pumpalarm.com/about-us) is a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions for residential and commercial applications. The company's mission is to empower users with the tools and technology they need to stay connected to their critical assets, prevent costly problems, and ensure peace of mind. PumpAlarm.com is committed to innovation and excellence, developing cutting-edge solutions that are reliable, affordable, and easy to use.

