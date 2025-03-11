Celiveo 365 applies AI-DLP Data Loss Protection to Microsoft Universal Print Cloud print management

User on PC protecting documents using DLP Data Loss Protection and AI Printers relying on Cloud-based AI-DLP to protect documents content against PII and PHI data leak Add AI, DLP, card authentication and many other advanced features to Microsoft Universal Print , Cloud print management

Celiveo 365 integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Universal Print, adding a suite of Enterprise features now including AI-based DLP protecting against data leak

When used appropriately, AI is definitely game changer when addressing security and productivity and we are excited to bring Celiveo 365 AI-DLP to the print management market” — Jean-Francois d'Estalenx, CEO at Celiveo

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celiveo 365, a leader in pure Cloud secure document print management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, AI-DLP (Artificial Intelligence Data Loss Prevention). This cutting-edge feature is designed to enhance document security and streamline printing processes for businesses of all sizes, by analyzing documents being spooled for printing to flag or stop documents with data leak before they are printed.Celiveo 365 AI-DLP integrates seamlessly with Microsoft 365 and Universal Print , offering a comprehensive suite of features that ensure the highest level of security and efficiency. There is no software to install on client PC, no server or software on-premises, Celiveo 365 is a pure SaaS Cloud Print on Azure PaaS.Key highlights of the new AI-DLP include:Advanced AI-Powered Data Loss Prevention: Utilizing sophisticated AI algorithms, Celiveo 365 AI-DLP proactively monitors and protects sensitive data during printing operations.- Secure Pull Printing: Documents are securely stored in Azure and can be released only upon user authentication at the printer, ensuring that sensitive information is not left unattended.- Documents are read and analyzed using Artificial Intelligence, and if sensitive data is found the print job owner is informed and rules can stop printing or just warn the user.- More than 100 type of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and Protected Health Information (PHI) can be detected, and 78 languages are supported.- Documents information is safe, it is not used to train any model and stays in the Celiveo 365 region"When used appropriately, AI is definitely game changer when addressing security and productivity and we are excited to bring Celiveo 365 AI-DLP to the print management market" said Jean-Francois d'Estalenx, CEO at Celiveo. "This new Celiveo 365 feature is fully based on AI, it represents a significant advancement in document security and management, providing businesses with the tools they need to protect their sensitive information and streamline their printing processes. AI-DLP is the first of a series or AI-based capabilities that will be rolled our in Celiveo 365 SaaS in the next months."For more information about Celiveo 365 AI-DLP and to explore its full range of features, visit Celiveo's website

Cloud print SaaS on PaaS with AI-based DLP for Data Loss Protection

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.