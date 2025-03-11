Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market is Projected to Reach US$ 2.05 Billion by 2034, Expanding at a 7.1% CAGR.

Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market

North America and East Asia to Remain Key Markets for Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global market for extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam is projected to increase from a value of US$ 1.03 billion in 2024 to US$ 2.05 billion by the end of 2034. Fact.MR’s updated market study reveals that the market has been forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2034.XPP foam is a type of thermoplastic foam composed of polypropylene and is well known for having high stress tolerance, sound absorption, and insulating qualities. In the automotive industry, XPP foam is utilized for seat cushioning, door panels, and dashboards.Demand for extruded PP foam is set to be driven mainly by the automotive and construction sectors across the world. For construction and automotive end use, XPP foam has the ideal characteristics of high-temperature and chemical resistance, high weight-to-strength ratio, and even recyclability and other appealing qualities. Building impact protection, acoustics, and insulation are other key end uses for XPP foam. It is also used in medical equipment, furniture, and packaging solutions.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7408 Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global XPP foam market has been forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% to reach US$ 2.05 billion by the end of 2034.The market in North America is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% and offer an absolute opportunity of US$ 342.6 million by 2034.East Asia accounts for 21.4% of the global market share in 2024 and is expected to generate an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 233.8 million between 2024 and 2034.Packaging end use of XPP foam is expected to generate an absolute dollar opportunity US$ 338.4 million by 2034.In 2024, the low density XPP foam segment is valued US$ 665 million and accounts for 64.5% market share.The market for XPP foam in China has been estimated to advance at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2034."XPP foam will be widely used by automobile manufacturers for sound absorption and insulation purposes mainly to reduce the weight of components being fitted,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market:Borealis AG; LyondellBasell Industries; Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings; Formosa Plastics Group; BASF; Sekisui Voltek; Sonoco Products; DS Smith Plc; NMC SA; Pregis LLC; Zotefoams Plc; Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.; Toray Industries Inc.; Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Inc.; Braskem; Kuraray Co., Ltd.; JSP Corporation; Other Prominent Players.Market Development:In Nov 2022, LyondellBasell announced its propylene manufacturing capacity expansion at Houston, Texas, USA.Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market News:In May 2024, Kuraray Co., Ltd. reported the production of a blister-resistant grade of GENESTAR product for heat-resistant polyamide resin, which markedly reduces the blister occurrence rate.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7408 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global extruded polypropylene foam market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights based on type (high-density XPP foam, low-density XPP foam) and end use (automotive, packaging, building & construction), across major seven regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:According to Fact.MR, the global expanded polypropylene foam market stands at a valuation of US$ 1.10 billion in 2023 and is foreseen to progress at a CAGR of 11.5% to reach US$ 3.27 billion by the end of the forecast period.The global high heat foam market stands at US$ 10.77 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 23.36 billion by the end of 2032. The global high heat foam market stands at US$ 10.77 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 23.36 billion by the end of 2032. High heat foam sales across the world are predicted to surge at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2032. 