Finery Markets Partners with Sage Capital to Boost Institutional Crypto Liquidity Access

Sage Capital Management will become the liquidity provider by leveraging a new “quote streams” trading regime on Finery Markets.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finery Markets, a leading technology provider of a non-custodial crypto ECN and SaaS trading platform for institutional clients, announces a partnership with Sage Capital Management. Sage Capital Management is a Prime of Prime solution provider and a trusted liquidity provider for many key industry players, offering deep and institutional-focused liquidity in the digital asset markets.Through this partnership, Sage Capital Management will become Finery Markets' liquidity provider using the newly introduced trading method—quote streams via the FIX protocol. By incorporating this new method, Finery Markets becomes the first and the only crypto ECN technology provider to offer its customers a selection of trading methods: RFQ, order book, and quote streams.The partnership will allow Finery customers to gain immediate access to both Sage Capital’s deep liquidity pools across multiple sources as well as their own unique and differentiated proprietary liquidity, through the Finery Markets platform.The collaboration enhances the institutional crypto market structure by integrating Sage Capital Management's top-tier liquidity solutions with Finery Markets' institutional-grade OTC trading infrastructure. Sage Capital's quote streams are available across the entire Finery Markets product suite, including FM Marketplace, FM Liquidity Match, and FM Whitelabel.Konstantin Shulga, Finery Markets CEO, said: ‘The industry is witnessing remarkable growth with the emergence of prime brokerage, institutional custody solutions, and advanced trading infrastructure. We have always been at the forefront, and now we are the first ECT technology provider offering a versatile trading method for our users - order book, RFQ and now - quote streams. Through our partnership with Sage Capital, we significantly contribute to this evolution by providing unparalleled and superior institutional-grade liquidity solutions.’Nathan Sage, CEO and Founder of Sage Capital Management, commented: ‘We're excited to become the partner streaming our unique pricing to clients through the Finery Markets “quote streams” regime. With this we allow Finery clients to seamlessly access our premium crypto liquidity with extremely tight spreads and consistent pricing 24/7 to help support and run their chosen business models. Our live feed showcases the quality, depth, and 24/7 reliability that our clients rely on. We provide real-time pricing and data for all major digital assets, including BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE, DOT, ADA, and over 200 more.”About Sage Capital ManagementSage Capital Management has been deeply immersed in digital assets since 2015, bringing together a wealth of experience including former fund managers, quantitative analysts, AI algorithmic trade designers, and compliance specialists. They offer extensive trading and pricing expertise, providing tailored liquidity solutions with instant access, comprehensive risk management, and customizable support. https://www.sagecapital.co.uk/ About Finery MarketsFinery Markets is a leading technology provider of non-custodial crypto ECN and trading SaaS, specifically designed for institutional clients across more than 35 countries.The company offers the first hybrid, crypto-native ECN technology, enabling trading via an aggregated order book or RFQ. Since its launch in 2019, Finery Markets has expanded its ecosystem, now serving over 150 digital asset clients—including payment providers, brokers, OTC desks, hedge funds, and custodians. Finery Markets enhances capital efficiency, ensures optimal execution, assists in risk management, and simplifies settlement processes. In 2024, Finery Markets was recognized as one of the top 50 rising stars in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 competition.

