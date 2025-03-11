International Relations observes Commonwealth Day

On 10 March 2025, member countries of the Commonwealth will commemorate Commonwealth Day. Commonwealth Day is the annual celebration observed by people all over the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Americas, as well as the Pacific and Europe.

Commonwealth Day is celebrated to renew our bond with the Organisation, strengthen our commitment to the Commonwealth values and re-energise the union of the member states.

The Commonwealth theme for 2025 is Together We Thrive. This years’ theme underscores the power of partnerships, reaffirming that we are stronger and more resilient together, than when standing alone.

The theme also builds on the outcomes adopted and the vision of transformation discussed during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2024) that was held in Apia, Samoa on 24 and 25 October 2024.

South Africa attaches great importance to the role of the Commonwealth to promote and protect the values and principles set out in the Commonwealth Charter. The ownership of the Commonwealth and directing the activities of the Commonwealth to truly serve all the member states in achieving our development goals remains of utmost importance to South Africa.

As a member of the Organisation since 1994, South Africa believes that the Commonwealth continues to play an important role in a world where there is increasing pushback against the forces promoting multilateralism as well as international solidarity and cooperation. The Organisation, which represents countries from across the development spectrum should use its unique position and membership from around the globe to continue calling for the strengthening of existing multilateral mechanisms and institutions and transform them to suit current global realities. The Commonwealth provides an opportunity to address issues of common interest, including implementation of development goals and the reform of constitutions of global governance, in particular the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and the United Nations.

The Commonwealth must remain at the forefront of the struggle for the advancement and promotion of human rights and fundamental freedoms, gender equality and women empowerment.

Only through increased solidarity, will the 56 members of the Commonwealth be able to assist each other to address the challenges we are currently facing. This will ensure that the Commonwealth continues to remain relevant and grow.

On Commonwealth Day, South Africa once again renews its pledge to uphold and serve the values and fellowship of the Commonwealth.

