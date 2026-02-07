Gauteng Roads and Transport launches Umphakathi Mall Smart Licensing Centre in Randfontein

The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Ms Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, officially unveiled the state-of-the-art Umphakathi Mall Smart Driver’s Licensing Testing Centre (DLTC) on Thursday, 05 February 2026, at Umphakathi Mall in Randfontein, within the Rand West City Local Municipality.

The launch of the centre marks a significant milestone in the Gauteng Provincial Government’s ongoing programme to modernise Driver’s Licensing Testing Centres across the province.

The facility is designed to redefine vehicle and driver licensing services by enhancing customer experience through the use of smart technologies, improved infrastructure, and streamlined operational processes.

Speaking at the launch, MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela emphasised the importance of transforming licensing services to meet the needs of growing communities.

“The opening of the Umphakathi Mall Smart Licensing Centre demonstrates our commitment to building a capable, responsive, and people-centred transport system,” said the MEC.

The MEC added that the department is thriving in bringing essential services closer to the people.

“We are modernising our DLTCs to ensure that residents can access dignified, efficient, and reliable services closer to where they live, while strengthening road safety and regulatory compliance across Gauteng,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

Gauteng currently operates a network of DLTCs across all five corridors of the province, playing a critical role in road safety, regulatory compliance, and efficient service delivery.

The Department of Roads and Transport has prioritised the upgrading and expansion of these centres to address persistent challenges such as long waiting times, limited accessibility, and ageing infrastructure.

Smart Licensing Centres form part of this broader reform agenda, introducing modern, secure, and customer-centric environments that improve turnaround times while safeguarding the integrity of licensing systems.

The establishment of the Umphakathi Mall Smart Licensing Centre also advances the Province’s commitment to expanding access to quality public services, particularly in townships, informal settlements, and hostels.

By locating licensing services within a community-based commercial hub, the Department aims to bring services closer to residents and reduce the cost and inconvenience associated with long-distance travel to traditional DLTCs.

As part of ongoing service delivery improvements, the department has planned the rollout of additional Smart Licensing Centres across key development corridors in Gauteng.

This initiative seeks to further reduce waiting times, clear service backlogs, and improve overall accessibility to licensing services, particularly in high-demand areas.

The centre operates from Monday to Friday, from 08h00 to 17h00, and on Saturdays, from 09h00 to 15h00.

