Deputy President Paul Mashatile sends condolences following passing of Bishop Dr John Bolana

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, on behalf of Government and the people of South Africa, conveys his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Bishop Dr John Bolana, the fifth Bishop of the Bantu Church of Christ (Ibandla Lika Krestu LaBantu), who passed away on Tuesday, 03 February 2026, in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape Province.

Since his appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa to champion social cohesion and nation building initiatives, the Deputy President has engaged positively and constructively with Bishop Bolana and the leadership of Ibandla Lika Krestu LaBantu, working closely with interfaith leaders to strengthen unity, moral regeneration, and social solidarity across the country.

“With profound sorrow and a deep sense of both personal and national loss, I wish to extend, on behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa, our heartfelt condolences on the passing of a spiritual giant and a committed nation builder, Bishop Dr John Bolana,” said Deputy President Mashatile.

The Deputy President described Bishop Bolana as more than a church leader, noting that he was a pillar of strength within communities in the Eastern Cape and beyond, and a valued social partner in the collective effort to build a united and compassionate nation.

“Bishop Bolana provided unwavering spiritual guidance, moral clarity, and compassionate service to the church and broader society for many decades. His leadership reflected faith in action, rooted in love, dignity, and service to others,” the Deputy President added.

Deputy President Mashatile further acknowledged that Bishop Bolana’s counsel and ecumenical leadership were widely respected and sought after, not only by his congregation, but by leaders across South African society.

“We once again convey our deepest condolences to the Bantu Church of Christ. You have lost a devoted shepherd whose vision and dedication shaped the lives of many families and communities. May Bishop Bolana’s soul rest in eternal peace,” concluded the Deputy President.

