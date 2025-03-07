MARLIN Training Prepares Reserve Sailors for the Fight

Held Feb. 6-9, the most recent MARLIN event brought together 57 officers and enlisted Sailors and two members of the U.S. Coast Guard for warfighting training focused on the Naval Planning Process.

Not an exercise, MARLIN is a four-day event that provides Reservists with hands-on preparation to seamlessly integrate into a Maritime Operations Center (MOC) and is another example of how Navy Reserve warfighters are drilling more effectively as they prepare to fight from the MOC.

Key to the success of MARLIN is the partnership between OLW fleets and commands with instructors from the NWC’s College of Maritime Operational Warfare who provide an added layer of instruction to the practical application of MOC processes. As subject matter experts in the Naval Planning Process, instructors from NWC’s Maritime Operational Planners and Maritime Staff Operators courses serve as an additional resource for participants to advance their knowledge and receive collaborative feedback for improvement during extended OLW training.

“The MARLIN drill weekends are a great opportunity to bring together fleet planners to practice their craft and maintain proficiency,” said Cmdr. Chris Nelson, executive officer, Navy Reserve Commander U.S. 7th Fleet Future Plans, and MARLIN lead. “The reps and sets offered through this venue are incredibly valuable as we prepare to fight from the MOC."

Part of the continuum of OLW training events, which includes the MAKO series, MARLIN enables participants to “train like they fight,” increasing coordination and cooperation between Reserve Sailors and their active-duty counterparts, and increasing the Navy’s warfighting readiness.

The next MARLIN event is scheduled to take place in August 2025 at the War College.