Access PEI expands service to Cornwall

CANADA, March 10 - A new Access PEI site opened in Cornwall today, providing residents with essential government services and high-quality support closer to home.

This is the tenth Access PEI site in the province, with the other most recent one opening at Royalty Crossing in Charlottetown in 2023. Access PEI provides Islanders with important government services such as driver’s licenses and tests, vehicle registrations, building permits, health cards and much more.

“More people are using Access PEI sites for services and information than ever before,” says Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson. “This new location will give Islanders in Cornwall and the South shore convenient access to the full range of Access PEI services, while also helping to reduce wait times at other busy locations. It is a valuable addition to the town of Cornwall.”

Cornwall was chosen for the new site due to its increased residential and commercial growth. In 2021, the town was listed as the fastest-growing municipality in Prince Edward Island and 14th in Canada.

“Islanders deserve quality service when accessing government information and programs,” says Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness and the MLA for Cornwall Meadowbank. “With the continued growth in this area of the province, increasing access and providing high quality services through Access PEI is more important than ever. Residents will be warmly welcomed to visit the new location.”

Cornwall Mayor Minerva McCourt says the announcement is a very welcome one.

“The opening of Access PEI in Cornwall marks a significant milestone in bringing essential public services closer to our growing community,” she says. “We appreciate the Province’s leadership and partnerships in establishing this location, which directly meets the needs of our residents and connects them with the services and information they rely on daily.”

The new Access PEI site is located at 638 Main Street in Cornwall.

Quick facts:

More than 430 government services are available to Islanders at Access PEI sites and online.

Access PEI sites have seen a steady increase in usage over the past three years, serving 143,546 visitors in 2022, 161,693 in 2023 and 186,357 in 2024.

Access PEI staff perform about 350,000 transactions a year and collect more than $40 million in revenue on behalf of the province and other organizations.

There are 10 Access PEI locations across PEI including: Charlottetown, Cornwall, Summerside, Souris, O’Leary, Tignish, Montague, Wellington, Royalty Crossing Mall, and Alberton.



