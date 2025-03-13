LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP Available at a Limited-Time Discount - Major Update 'Nightmare Mode' Arriving Soon

LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP

TOKYO, SHIBUYA-KU, JAPAN, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- *For release on 13 March 2025 at 10:00 AM PT

TOKYO. JAPAN - DRAGAMI GAMES., Ltd.(Head Office: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo-to, President and CEO: Yoshimi Yasuda) is pleased to announce that it is running a campaign at "Steam Spring Sale 2025" to purchase the zombie action game "LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP" at 40% OFF, the highest discount rate ever.In addition, information on the additional content "Nightmare Mode" scheduled to be distributed in April 2025 is also delivered.



40% OFF LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP at "Steam Spring Sale 2025"!

At the Steam Spring Sale 2025, which started at 10:00 am PT on March 13, 2025, LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP is running a campaign to get a 40% discount, the highest discount rate ever!

DRAGAMI GAMES will hold discount campaigns on other platforms as well, so please look forward to it.

Here is the URL of the Steam store page.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2658450/

What is LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP?

The chainsaw-wielding cheerleader Juliet Starling returns in Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP! Rip and tear through an army of the living dead like never before in this remastered version of the zany over-the-top cult classic!

Boasting upgraded graphics, 4K support, improved controls, faster action, new difficulty modes, and loads of quality-of-life improvements, Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP doesn’t just bring back what fans loved - it cranks it all up to eleven!

New "Nightmare Mode" mode, where Juliet awakens as a legendary zombie hunter, will be implemented soon!

A new game mode will be added to LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP soon!

In addition to the original mode, which is a reproduction of the original work, and RePOP mode, which is characterized by its pop-art staging, a new "Nightmare mode" will be available.

In this mode, new power-up items appear during the game.

By collecting the items, Juliet gradually grows and awakens as a legendary zombie hunter.

Awakened Juliet's skills are greatly enhanced, allowing players to enjoy high-speed and more powerful zombie hunting than in any other mode.

(Achievement: Achieving " Congratulations! Happy Birthday! " is the condition for playing Nightmare mode.)

Distribution schedule of the second free large update

The second free major update including "Nightmare Mode" will be distributed in April 2025.

The official distribution date will be announced on the DRAGAMI GAMES official X account (@Dragami_Games), so fans should follow the account and check it so as not to miss it!

Product Information

Product name: "LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP"

Genre: Zombie Action

Platforms: PlayStation5、PlayStation4、Xbox Series X|S、Xbox One、Nintendo Switch、PC(Steam、DLsite)

Release date: Now on sale

Price: 44.99USD (Varies by region.)

Number of players: 1

Voice: Japanese, English

Language: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese

Publisher: DRAGAMI GAMES, LTD.

Developer: DRAGAMI GAMES, LTD. & Original Staff

Producer: Yoshimi Yasuda

Official Website: https://repop.lollipopchainsaw.com/jp/

Company's official website: https://www.dragamigames.co.jp/

Contact information: https://www.dragamigames.co.jp/contact/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.