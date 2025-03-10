NEBRASKA, March 10 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Governor Jim Pillen Appoints Katie Thurber as Labor Commissioner

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Katie Thurber as commissioner for the Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL). Thurber has been serving in the interim role since December. Her appointment will be effective pending confirmation by the Legislature.

Thurber has been with NDOL since 2012. Since that time, she has served several roles including administrative hearing officer, legal counsel, general counsel and most recently deputy commissioner of operations.

Thurber has a degree in mathematics from Birmingham-Southern College and earned her juris doctor at the University of Nebraska College of Law.