Governor Jim Pillen Appoints Katie Thurber as Labor Commissioner
NEBRASKA, March 10 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Governor Jim Pillen Appoints Katie Thurber as Labor Commissioner
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Katie Thurber as commissioner for the Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL). Thurber has been serving in the interim role since December. Her appointment will be effective pending confirmation by the Legislature.
Thurber has been with NDOL since 2012. Since that time, she has served several roles including administrative hearing officer, legal counsel, general counsel and most recently deputy commissioner of operations.
Thurber has a degree in mathematics from Birmingham-Southern College and earned her juris doctor at the University of Nebraska College of Law.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.