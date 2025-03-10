Submit Release
Governor Jim Pillen Thanks Committee for Advancing Winner-Take-All

NEBRASKA, March 10 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Governor Jim Pillen Thanks Committee for Advancing Winner-Take-All

 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen thanked the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, under the leadership of Chairperson Rita Sanders, for advancing  Winner-Take-All to the floor for debate by the full Legislature.

 

“Winner-Take-All – which would restore unity to Nebraska’s allocation of electoral college votes and strengthen our voice in presidential elections – just passed out of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee and will receive floor consideration by the full Legislature. This is great news for Nebraska and I’m grateful to Chair Rita Sanders and the great senators who voted to advance WTA for their leadership.”

