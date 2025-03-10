Submit Release
Volunteer scoring judges are needed for the upcoming SBAND Mock Trial State competition.

Volunteer scoring judges are needed for the upcoming SBAND 2025 High School Mock Trial competition on Saturday, March 22 in Bismarck at the Burleigh County Courthouse.  

Volunteers should allow about two hours/trial. Some volunteers judge one trial and some judge multiple trials, depending on their availability and interest. In preparation for judging, volunteers are expected to read through the case materials and be prepared to either preside or score at the trial.

If you have questions, or are able to help, please contact Carrie Molander at SBAND at: (701) 255-1404, or Toll Free: (800) 472-2685.

