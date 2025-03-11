Governor Kotek Declares March 10 Abortion Provider Appreciation Day

Salem, OR – Today, abortion providers joined Governor Tina Kotek as she reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to maintaining access to abortion care in Oregon by signing a proclamation calling March 10 Abortion Provider Appreciation Day.

“Here in Oregon, we understand that abortion is health care, and providers are appreciated and can continue to provide care without interference and intimidation,” Governor Kotek said. “To our providers and to the patients who live in Oregon or have been forced to retreat to our state for care, know that I continue to have your back.”

According to Oregon Health Authority data, of the 10,075 abortions provided in Oregon in 2023, 1,661 were patients who reside out-of-state, reflecting a nearly 60% increase from the prior year. Providers present during today’s ceremony came from the Lilith Clinic, Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU), and Planned Parenthood affiliates across Oregon.



Immediately following the November election, Governor Kotek directed the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) to partner with OHSU to replace the state's three-year supply of Mifepristone - a safe and effective medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over 20 years ago for use in miscarriage management and to end a pregnancy. Governor Kotek continues to work with providers and the OHA to monitor and identify ways to mitigate federal threats to reproductive care.

As states continue to pass laws targeting abortion patients, providers, and people assisting patients, and as the effects of criminalization play out across the country, today’s proclamation demonstrates Governor Kotek’s continued support for patients and providers.

Reproductive health equity is a long-time priority of Governor Kotek, both from her time as Speaker of the Oregon House and during her tenure as Governor. As Speaker, she worked to pass the Reproductive Health Equity Act (RHEA) in 2017. Then, as Governor, she directed regulators to ensure that insurers were in full compliance with the law including corrective action plans and ongoing monitoring.

In 2023, she signed the Access to Reproductive Health Care law, House Bill 2002. The bill protects access to reproductive health care and provides state funding to support the work of community organizations and clinical partners to ensure that people across the state have broader access to the reproductive health care they need.



###

Pictured in photo: Governor Kotek signs proclamation with (from left) Rachael Seeger, Dr. Rachel Shin, Grayson Dempsey, Dr. Sara Kennedy, Angele Kirk, Priscila Diaz Vaca, Krista Wood.