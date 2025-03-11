Meet Recruit CRM at Recruitment Agency Expo London 2025 – Let’s talk AI & Automation
Stop by Booth #B10 at the Recruitment Agency Expo 2025 to experience how AI + Automation can accelerate and scale your recruitment process.
Why should you visit our booth?
1. See our tech in action – Watch live demos of our latest AI-driven recruiting features and integrations that help agencies like yours hire smarter and faster.
2. Get personalized strategies – Sit down with our product experts for a quick 1-on-1 session to discuss your hiring challenges and find solutions tailored to your agency’s needs.
3. Learn from success stories – Hear how recruitment agencies around the world are using Recruit CRM to boost placements, reduce admin work, and scale their business effortlessly.
4. Get exclusive access – Be the first to discover what’s new and what’s next in recruitment tech, including upcoming features designed to make your work easier than ever.
Here’s a sneak peek of some of our features that's making noise in the industry:
1. Workflow Automation: Simplify your recruitment process by automating repetitive tasks with no-code workflows.
2. Chrome sourcing extension: Source candidates directly from LinkedIn and other platforms to save time.
3. 5000+ integrations: Connect seamlessly with the tools and platforms you already use.
4. AI & Gen AI Integration: Utilize the power of AI to generate job descriptions and candidate summaries within seconds, saving you time for real tasks.
There’s more. Let’s catch up at RAE London 2025!
About Recruit CRM
Recruit CRM is an easy-to-use ATS+ CRM solution tailored for recruitment and executive search businesses. It is the highest-rated recruiting software and is trusted by recruitment firms in over 100 countries worldwide.
