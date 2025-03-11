Meet Recruit CRM at Recruitment Agency Expo London 2025 – Let’s talk AI & Automation

Recruit CRM

Stop by Booth #B10 at the Recruitment Agency Expo 2025 to experience how AI + Automation can accelerate and scale your recruitment process.

There’s nothing better than meeting recruiters face-to-face! If you’re attending RAE 2025, come say hi at Booth #B10! We’d love to show how Recruit CRM can help you scale your agency faster.” — Shoanak (Sean) Mallapurkar, CEO of Recruit CRM.

NORWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big news, recruiters! Recruit CRM is heading to Recruitment Agency Expo (RAE) London 2025 on March 18-19, and we’d love to see you there! If you’re attending, make sure to swing by Booth #B10 at ExCeL London—we have some exciting things lined up just for you.Why should you visit our booth?1. See our tech in action – Watch live demos of our latest AI-driven recruiting features and integrations that help agencies like yours hire smarter and faster.2. Get personalized strategies – Sit down with our product experts for a quick 1-on-1 session to discuss your hiring challenges and find solutions tailored to your agency’s needs.3. Learn from success stories – Hear how recruitment agencies around the world are using Recruit CRM to boost placements, reduce admin work, and scale their business effortlessly.4. Get exclusive access – Be the first to discover what’s new and what’s next in recruitment tech, including upcoming features designed to make your work easier than ever.Here’s a sneak peek of some of our features that's making noise in the industry:1. Workflow Automation: Simplify your recruitment process by automating repetitive tasks with no-code workflows.2. Chrome sourcing extension: Source candidates directly from LinkedIn and other platforms to save time.3. 5000+ integrations: Connect seamlessly with the tools and platforms you already use.4. AI & Gen AI Integration: Utilize the power of AI to generate job descriptions and candidate summaries within seconds, saving you time for real tasks.There’s more. Let’s catch up at RAE London 2025!About Recruit CRMRecruit CRM is an easy-to-use ATS+ CRM solution tailored for recruitment and executive search businesses. It is the highest-rated recruiting software and is trusted by recruitment firms in over 100 countries worldwide.

