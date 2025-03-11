Task Force Arrests Highlight Diverse Backgrounds of Those Fueling Human Trafficking

(YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio) — Two recent arrests by a human trafficking task force underscore the diverse backgrounds of those who attempt to trade money for sex, contributing to the scourge of human trafficking in Ohio.

“Every day and in every area of our state, people from all walks of life are buying sex, and not from willing participants,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “The criminal behavior of coercion and extortion fuels the demand for human trafficking and continues the cycle. Without demand, traffickers don’t have clients and don’t need victims.”

On March 6, the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, in conjunction with the Salem Police Department, arrested Canton resident David Saunders, 47, who was posing as a woman selling sex online. Saunders, a convicted felon, has an extensive criminal background and is currently on probation for aggravated burglary and felonious assault. He was charged with solicitation, possession of criminal tools, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On March 7, the task force arrested Patrick Geho, 55, of Washington, Pennsylvania, who responded to an undercover ad and arranged to purchase sex from some “females.” Upon arrest, Geho identified himself as the director of public relations for Washington County, Pennsylvania. He was charged in the Columbiana County Municipal Court with engaging in prostitution and possession of criminal tools.

“I’ll say it again: Don’t buy sex in Ohio,” Yost said. “If you do, you might end up being arrested by our task forces."

About the task force

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, led by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, consists of representatives from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Police Department, East Palestine Police Department, Austintown Police Department, Portage County Sheriff's Office, Youngstown Police Department, Ohio Adult Parole Authority and Ohio Investigative Unit.

The task force is organized under Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission. OOCIC’s seven human trafficking task forces encompass 25 Ohio counties and serve 53% of the state’s population. To report suspected human trafficking in Ohio:

Call (844) END-OHHT.

Text “ENDOHHT” to 847411.

Download the END OHHT app on Apple or Android devices.

Or submit information online at gov/ENDOHHT.

MEDIA CONTACT:Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

