AG Yost Launches Second Series of Virtual Reality Trainings for Law Enforcement

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Continuing to uphold his commitment to provide technologically advanced training for law enforcement, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is launching a second series of immersive virtual reality courses for Ohio’s 900 law enforcement agencies.

“You don’t send officers out to face 21st-century threats with 20th-century training — it puts lives at risk,” Yost said. “Virtual reality gives us the ability to mimic high-stress, lifelike scenarios without real-world consequences, leading to better training and, in turn, smarter policing in Ohio.”

In accordance with Yost’s Blue Ribbon Task Force recommendations, the six new courses to be offered through the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) integrate several training topics within each scenario, allowing each to be used in various training capacities.

The second series of training videos – which build on the skills, characters and storylines from the first – covers these topics:

Communication

Community Engagement

De-escalation

Decision Making

Using Time as a Tool

Ethical and Legal Considerations

Officer Safety and Wellness

Scene Assessment

Suspect Interaction

Tactical Considerations

Beginning in June, the second set of courses will be available on the 160 sets of VR goggles currently in circulation through OPOTA’s Close to Home program. This allows for low-cost, frequent, and standardized statewide training that can be completed during a peace officer’s shift.

The scenarios were shot on 360-degree cameras and produced in collaboration with Ohio University. A third series of courses is already in development.

A short video of the goggles in use by a group of law enforcement officers is available here.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kelly May: 614-813-7419

-30-