Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,070 in the last 365 days.

AG Yost Launches Second Series of Virtual Reality Trainings for Law Enforcement

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Continuing to uphold his commitment to provide technologically advanced training for law enforcement, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is launching a second series of immersive virtual reality courses for Ohio’s 900 law enforcement agencies.

“You don’t send officers out to face 21st-century threats with 20th-century training — it puts lives at risk,” Yost said. “Virtual reality gives us the ability to mimic high-stress, lifelike scenarios without real-world consequences, leading to better training and, in turn, smarter policing in Ohio.”

In accordance with Yost’s Blue Ribbon Task Force recommendations, the six new courses to be offered through the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) integrate several training topics within each scenario, allowing each to be used in various training capacities.

The second series of training videos – which build on the skills, characters and storylines from the first – covers these topics:

  • Communication
  • Community Engagement
  • De-escalation
  • Decision Making
  • Using Time as a Tool
  • Ethical and Legal Considerations
  • Officer Safety and Wellness
  • Scene Assessment
  • Suspect Interaction
  • Tactical Considerations
Beginning in June, the second set of courses will be available on the 160 sets of VR goggles currently in circulation through OPOTA’s Close to Home program. This allows for low-cost, frequent, and standardized statewide training that can be completed during a peace officer’s shift.

The scenarios were shot on 360-degree cameras and produced in collaboration with Ohio University. A third series of courses is already in development.

A short video of the goggles in use by a group of law enforcement officers is available here

MEDIA CONTACT:
Kelly May: 614-813-7419

-30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AG Yost Launches Second Series of Virtual Reality Trainings for Law Enforcement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more