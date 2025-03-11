First SA deployment confirmed to assist Tropical Cyclone Alfred response

Release date: 07/03/25

The first deployment of South Australian emergency services personnel to Queensland has been confirmed, ready to help with the Tropical Cyclone Alfred response.

A 17-member deployment is due to depart Adelaide on Monday morning, providing boots-on-the-ground support to South East Queensland communities facing severe weather – with strengthening winds, heavy rain and storm surges predicted.

The week-long rotation comprises 16 MFS personnel in urban search and rescue roles and a taskforce leader, along with an SES member providing logistical and welfare support to crews.

Local personnel will travel to Queensland via New South Wales, where they will meet with other crews from across Australia who have been called on to assist.

The SA deployment follows a request made today through the National Resource Sharing Centre, as part of a multi-agency approach – led by the SES – to support the east coast.

Further resource requests made to the SES, MFS and CFS will be considered and emergency management support made available as the full extent of the cyclone’s impact is made clear, including in northern New South Wales.

South Australia has repeatedly demonstrated its willingness to help interstate agencies, backed by selfless volunteers and staff across our emergency services.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

Time and time again, South Australians have answered the call to help communities in need – and now they’re doing so again.

To the emergency services personnel heading interstate, thank you for putting your own lives on hold to help protect residents bracing for a destructive and unpredictable event.