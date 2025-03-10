Apply to host VA-recognized 2025 Regional Veterans Day Observances

VA and the Veterans Day National Committee (VDNC) invites cities, towns and non-profit groups across the country to join us in showing appreciation for Veterans by applying to hold VA-recognized regional Veterans Day observances. In 2024, 56 communities across 29 states and the District of Columbia hosted VA-recognized Veterans Day observances to pay tribute to America’s heroes. These regional observances are designated as officially supporting the annual National Veterans Day Observance activities.

From parades to educational programs, these tributes to America’s heroes serve as models for other communities to follow in planning their own observances. Sites are chosen based on their continuity, influence on the region and community involvement; the criteria below are used to evaluate applications:

The event is dedicated solely to honoring the men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces.

The event is supported by, and open to participation by, Veterans service organization(s) that represent loyal service to the United States.

The event is supported by city, county, town or municipal authorities (as applicable).

The event is not a fundraiser and is free and open to the public.

If selected as an authorized regional site for an official Veterans Day event, you will receive official Veterans Day posters and a certificate of recognition from the Secretary of Veterans Affairs. To request military ceremonial support, contact the Public Affairs Office of your closest military installation. A list of installations can be found at installations.militaryonesource.mil.

To apply for consideration, download the regional site application and return to the address listed on the form or email your application to vetsday@va.gov no later than May 9, 2025. The selected regional sites will be notified in July 2025. Contact the National Veterans Outreach (NVO) office at vetsday@va.gov if you have questions about the application process or the Veterans Day Regional Site Program.