Digital Auxilius to Join Industry Leaders as Sponsor and Exhibitor at Save Our Site (SOS) Conference 2025

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Auxilius (DAX), a leader in digital solutions for research sites, has announced their sponsorship and participation in the upcoming Save Our Site (SOS) Conference 2025. The event is set to take place from March 13-15, 2025, at the Omni Oklahoma City Hotel in Oklahoma City, OK.

Every year, the SOS Conference brings together key industry stakeholders to tackle the pressing challenges research sites face. This year, the event will focus on innovative strategies that help sites navigate operational, financial, and digital hurdles in an evolving clinical landscape.

As part of their commitment to supporting research sites, Digital Auxilius will exhibit at Booth 6. The team will engage in discussions on the digital challenges that small and mid-sized research sites encounter, from limited online visibility to inefficient patient recruitment. The dialogue will explore practical solutions, including the role of marketing in site growth and strategies to enhance their digital presence. By addressing these issues, DAX aims to help research sites enhance patient recruitment, optimize workflows, and stay competitive in an increasingly digital industry.

Moreover, attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with Digital Auxilius’ leadership team, including Faaiz Hussain (CEO), Sara Melosh (BDE), and Khizar Jaffry (CPO, Syncora). They will be available to discuss industry pain points and demonstrate how strategic digital solutions can empower research sites to achieve sustainable growth.

𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐚𝐭 𝐒𝐎𝐒 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬

The inaugural Save Our Sites (SOS) Conference in 2024 set a new benchmark for collaboration in clinical research. Industry leaders, site owners, and sponsors engaged in insightful panels, strategic networking, and hands-on breakout sessions. Key discussions focused on business development, site advocacy, and securing more studies. Attendees gained practical strategies to strengthen site operations, communicate effectively with sponsors, and navigate industry challenges.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐱𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐮𝐬

Digital Auxilius is a recognized leader in digital marketing, dedicated to developing cutting-edge digital solutions that drive brand growth. With over six years of industry experience, they have supported a diverse range of clients through expert website development, software solutions, and strategic digital marketing. Backed by a team of professionals with deep expertise in the healthcare sector, Digital Auxilius delivers tailored strategies that enhance patient acquisition and strengthen online presence.

