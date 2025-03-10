Submit Release
Standing Strong for TPS

This week, Councilors Louijeune, Mejia and Coletta Zapata introduced a resolution to denounce the potential rollback of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian, Venezuelan, and other designated communities. The resolution condemns any cuts to TPS protections, which have provided vital humanitarian relief to individuals fleeing armed conflict, environmental disasters, and other extraordinary conditions.

Councilors thanked the civil rights lawyers for filing a lawsuit aimed at protecting these communities from the harmful impacts of potential changes to TPS under the previous administration. Many of the TPS holders, including thousands of Haitians and Venezuelans, have become integral members of Boston’s workforce, contributing to sectors such as healthcare, transportation, education, and hospitality.

Councilor Louijeune reminded colleagues that the city had been in this position before, standing in solidarity for the rights of TPS holders. She emphasized that Boston is a diverse and collective city, where every community – regardless of origin – should be valued and respected.

The resolution strengthens Boston’s commitment to supporting TPS recipients and upholding the humanitarian principles upon which the program was founded.

